FIFA 23 leaks reveal new Road to the Finals Rewind concept for Ultimate Team

With the Road to the Finals (RTTF) promo beginning soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media has been replete with leaks regarding the event, including some involving a brand new Road to the Finals Rewind concept. Based on unofficial information presented by prominent leaker FUT Sheriff, this rumored event will feature some iconic moments in the history of UEFA club competitions.

The Champions League and Europa League have offered fans some memorable matchups over the years. These are two of the most coveted tournaments in club football, and EA Sports has done well in capitalizing on the hype surrounding these tournaments by releasing Road to the Finals in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Road to the Finals Rewind is a new rumored addition to the RTTF promo of FIFA 23

Leakers have already revealed a brand new upgrade system, along with the upcoming RTTF cards for FIFA 23. News about the improved system has created a lot of hype around the Road to the Finals promo, and with fresh information being revealed almost every hour, fans will be excited to get their hands on its special cards.

If leaks are to be believed, the RTTF Rewind addition will feature some shocking upsets and historic comeback victories in the Champions League and Europa League. While there has been no information so far regarding the footballers included in the promo's lineup, fans can expect to see Lucas Moura and Divock Origi due to their heroic performances in recent times.

The latter's stunning brace to seal a 4-0 victory for Liverpool over FC Barcelona has achieved legendary status in world football. Similarly, Lucas put Spurs through to the Champions League final during the same season and could possibly earn a Rewind card in FIFA 23. Among other notable mentions are Rodrygo for his performance against Manchester City and Sergi Roberto for his game-winning goal against PSG.

The items in this promo will be similar to Flashback cards in FIFA 23. While the exact inclusions remain unknown, FUT Sheriff included a concept image, depicting special versions of the following footballers:

Alexis Sanchez

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 87

Defending: 50

Passing: 85

Physicality: 78

Marek Hamsik

Pace: 78

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 82

Defending: 84

Passing: 90

Physicality: 83

Lucas Verissimo

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 70

Shooting: 46

Defending: 85

Passing: 68

Physicality: 86

While the image in FUT Sheriff's post is just a prediction to create hype for the rumored promo, it does a good job of making fans understand what the player boosts could be like in FIFA 23. With the RTTF event launching soon in Ultimate Team, gamers will be excited to get their hands on these special cards to add to their FUT squads.

