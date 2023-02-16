FIFA 23 Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now try their hands at completing the Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC to earn a special card of the Italian footballer. The official release took place a couple of days after the rumor first appeared on social media. Players can earn another special item for their respective teams, with this being a certainly popular pick.

Irrespective of his form and performance, Mario Balotelli has always remained a popular guy in the football world. He's usually seen as someone who could have achieved much more given his prodigious talent. FIFA 23 players can now enjoy a slice of this once they complete the special challenge.

Let’s take a look at all the tasks that are part of the Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC. Knowing these will ensure that players can figure out the amount of coins they will need for the fodder. Moreover, having an idea of the cost makes it easier to decide whether completing the challenge is worth it.

FIFA 23 players can earn an interesting card by completing Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC. There are only two tasks that have to be completed as per the given conditions. It’s worth noting that the special card will only be unlocked when players complete both within the allotted time. However, they can maintain the gap between completing them, in case they’re short on fodder.

Task 1 – Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Thanks to these two tasks, the Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC is quite reasonably priced in FIFA 23. Players will require about 100,000 FUT coins if they get all the fodder from the market. They can opt to use it from their own collection and lower the completion cost.

Doing so will allow FIFA 23 players to increase the valuation of the final rewards and save their coins for other purposes. The two in-game packs that they will receive by completing the tasks can also be used for this.

Finally, players have until February 22 to complete the challenge, allowing them to utilize their weekly rewards. From Division Rivals to Squad Battles, there are different ways to earn additional in-game packs and footballer cards.

Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC

Flashback SBCs go back to a past season of the footballer where they have excelled on the pitch.

The stats are boosted in such a way that they represent how the footballer performed back then. Naturally, they result in higher overall, and better shelf-life for players and their squads.

Position: ST

Overall: 88

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 38

Physicality: 91

Skills: 5*

Weak Foot: 4*

The Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC is an excellent option for most players, thanks to the stats on the card. It has amazing pace and shooting, and goes well with the 91 Physicality.

The 85 Dribbling also gels well with the five-star Skills; the four-star Weak Foot will do the job on most days. FIFA 23 players should add this card if they can afford it since it has the potential for excellent returns.

