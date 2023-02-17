EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo cards of Firmino, Alaba, and Malen

FIFA 23 players have an early glimpse of the upcoming Road to the Final (RTTF) promo with David Alaba, Roberto Firmino, and Donyell Malen’s special cards coming to Ultimate Team. This early reveal has come from official sources, which will surely delight the community. This is also one of the rare instances when the full-face stats of special cards have been revealed before the promo has begun.

Social media has already received news about Alaba and Firmino’s special cards, thanks to reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. However, there’s always room for skepticism over any leaks, as the final release can always differ from the unofficial predictions. However, the ‘early reveal’ has proven two leaks correct, and there are two monumental names.

Both Alaba and Firmino have become global superstars in the world of football. Both have won trophies with their respective clubs, and the UEFA Champions League has been a strong testament to how well the duo can perform. It’s no wonder why EA Sports has decided to add their special cards as part of the upcoming promo.

FIFA 23 players would love to find the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo cards of Alaba and Firmino

Three special cards have been given out, along with the face stats. There are some solid boosts to all three cards in the key areas, making them excellent additions for any FIFA 23 player.

David Alaba will get an 89-rated CB card, which increases overall from his base item. With 90 Defense and 85 Physicality, the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo will be a solid rock at the back. Those with La Liga-based squads will be looking for the special card, as it will suit their playstyle.

The Alaba card could also have LB as its alternate position, given the defender’s proficiency in both positions. He has also played at CDM for Bayern Munich, which could be another interchangeable position on the card.

Roberto Firmino is about to get a 91-rated CF card as part of the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. With massive boosts to his Pace (88) and Shooting (87), it will gel well with the 94 Dribbling. FIFA 23 players can also expect to get 5* Skills with this card. Overall, it’s a big improvement over his base card this year, and he will likely do well in the meta.

Borussia Dortmund youngster Donyell Malen is about to receive another special card as part of the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. His 87 overall card is a massive upgrade compared to the base version, with the 93 Pace being the standout stat.

While the card looks attractive at first glance, the shooting and passing stats could do well with boosts from a suitable chemistry style. It’s also worth noting that all three Road to the Final (RTTF) promo cards of Alaba, Firmino, and Malen could improve their stats in FIFA 23.

This will depend on how deep they can progress in the UEFA Champions League with their respective clubs.

