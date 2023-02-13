FIFA 23 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of FUT fans around the globe. The Squad Building Challenge was teased by leakers on social media a few days ago, and gamers were waiting for it to be released so they could use their club's assets to try and get their hands on an incredible Icon card.

These are some of the most coveted items in the history of the franchise, and despite chemistry being completely overhauled in FIFA 23, they have retained their elite stature due to their in-game abilities. These legendary footballers have earned a spot on the Icon roster because of their illustrious careers, and EA Sports have done them justice with their Prime and World Cup variants.

The latest Icon Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite the release of TOTY Icons during the Team of the Year event, Prime and World Cup variants are still amongst the most desirable cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are these legends of the sport overpowered on the virtual pitch, they also offer incredible links in the new chemistry system. With such incredible perks on offer, fans will be eager to complete the latest Icon Upgrade SBC.

How to complete the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC?

The SBC consists of three segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

85-rated squad

Team of the week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 560,000 FUT Coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 Transfer market. Traders and investors have been waiting for precisely this moment to sell their investments, which has increased the price of these versions.

Which are the best cards available in this SBC?

Not all Icons possess a World Cup version, and with the rating threshold eliminating some undesirable options, these are the best players up for grabs in this FIFA 23 Icon Upgrade SBC:

Pele (Prime 98/ World Cup 96)

Ronaldo Nazario (Prime 96/ World Cup 95)

Zinedine Zidane (Prime 96/ World Cup 95)

Johan Cruyff (Prime 94)

Paulo Maldini (Prime 94)

Ronaldinho (Prime 94)

Eusebio (Prime 93/ World Cup 92)

Ruud Gullit (Prime 93)

Patrick Vieira (Prime 91)

Not only are these the most overpowered Icons in the current meta of FIFA 23, they also fetch extraordinary prices in the transfer market, making the SBC extremely enticing for gamers.

Is it worth completing the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 23?

With a price of around 560,000 FUT coins, the SBC is not cheap by any means. With the inflated price of fodder cards, fans will have to be smart with their allocation of coins and club assets, especially with EA Sports releasing so many exciting SBCs in Ultimate Team.

While the upper echelons of Icons are tempting, the low and mid-tier variants are worth significantly less than the cost of completing the SBC. This makes the SBC not worth completing, but if gamers can bring the price down by using untradeable cards from their club, it might be worth the gamble.

Poll : 0 votes