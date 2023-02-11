FIFA 23 Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now complete the Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC, released in Ultimate Team. The special challenge was rumored to make an appearance, and it has been released along with the launch of the Team 2 cards. Players can now choose between two unique versions of the same footballer based on their needs.

SBCs are the perfect option for many FIFA 23 players to improve their Ultimate Team squads. These challenges offer special cards to players when they complete them, and there's no reliance on luck. Moreover, everyone can get these cards if they complete the challenge within the stipulated time. Let's look at the Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC and its challenges.

This will help FIFA 23 players estimate the total amount of coins they need to complete the given tasks. The idea of the cost also helps players decide if the challenge is worth their investment and resources.

FIFA 23 players will guarantee themselves a promo card by completing the Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC

EA Sports has upped the game with the Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC after a sequence of more straightforward challenges. Four tasks are part of the latest SBC with their conditions and rewards. The special card can only be unlocked after completing all four tasks.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade De Ketelaere SBC out now De Ketelaere SBC out now ✅ https://t.co/fpNdj5auuG

Serie A

Min. 1 Player from Serie A TIM

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

85 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

86 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC is relatively expensive due to the number of tasks that are part of it. FIFA 23 players will require around 320,000 FUT coins if they get all the fodder from the market. The more fodder a player uses from their collection, the lower the completion costs.

The Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC is live until February 17, so players can use the weekly rewards. Moreover, the four packs players will receive from the individual challenges can also be used to reduce costs. This will increase the rewards' final value and save the coins for alternate purposes.

Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars Player Pick SBC rewards

FIFA 23 players can pick between the two versions of De Ketelaere based on the needs of their respective squads. One version has ST as its base position, while the other is an LW item. Here are the stats of both cards:

𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 @FUTWIZ



Both options look great! Which one you going with?



#FUT23 #FIFA23 Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars PP SBC!Both options look great! Which one you going with? Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars PP SBC!Both options look great! Which one you going with?#FUT23 #FIFA23 https://t.co/Dacq6mNWFW

ST card:

Overall: 90

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling 88

Defense: 60

Physicality: 90

LW Card:

Overall: 90

Pace: 91

Shooting: 86

Passing: 87

Dribbling 90

Defense: 63

Physicality: 80

The two versions are pretty interesting, as are their respective differences. Irrespective of a player's choice, they will get a great card despite the slightly higher price.

Poll : 0 votes