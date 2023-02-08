FIFA 23 leaks hint at Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars promo coming to Ultimate Team

AC Milan wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere is rumored to arrive in the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo as part of the upcoming SBC. The news was leaked online by a reliable source, FUT Sheriff. It also allows players to get another exciting card as part of a special challenge.

The ongoing promo has all been about young talent from the world of football, and EA Sports has released some fantastic items. Much of the special ones have come as part of the packs, but players have also got some exciting options through SBCs and objectives.

Ketelaere’s promo card will undoubtedly be an exciting item and will significantly benefit those running Serie A-based squads. Many of AC Milan's players have previously received special cards, and the upcoming version will undoubtedly do well. However, much remains to be known about the SBC, including its potential release dates and possible costs.

FIFA 23 players could have a flexible option on their hands when Charles De Ketelaere Future Stars SBC goes live

Ketelaere’s base card suffers from certain limitations regarding the stats and overall. However, his base version is built in a way that can be played in different positions.

De Ketelaere coming as an SBC in Team 2 of Future Stars!Follow for more #FIFA23 Skills & Leaks with @FutSheriff De Ketelaere coming as an SBC in Team 2 of Future Stars! 🇧🇪🔥Follow for more #FIFA23 Skills & Leaks with @FutSheriff & @ozillafifa_ https://t.co/uKEusEE6Jp

His Future Stars card will naturally get specific boosts, which could benefit players in the long run. The higher overall will also be a better fit as it will prolong its usage in FIFA 23.

The value of the upcoming Ketelaere Future Stars SBC will naturally depend on certain factors, including the possible conditions. This will determine the completion cost, and too much of it will undoubtedly make it less attractive.

It remains to be seen when EA Sports releases the challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It could be as early as tomorrow night on February 8, when the daily content typically arrives. Rumors suggest that the SBC will only appear after Team 2 is released, so players might have to wait until February 10.

FIFA 23 players already have numerous SBCs available, including the Future Stars cards of Fabio Vieira and Vanderson. Similar challenges are expected to appear over the next few days, offering better opportunities for players to improve their squads.

