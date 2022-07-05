Arsenal set to rival AC Milan in race to sign 21-year-old attacker - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign De Ketelaere. The Belgian striker is also a target for AC Milan and Lyon this summer after impressing with Club Brugge and becoming a part of the national side.

As per a report in Calcio Mercato, De Ketelaere has attracted interest from Arsenal. Mikel Arteta wants to add the striker this summer, despite the arrival of Gabriel Jesus earlier this week.

Fabrizio Romano



Leeds have also approached Brugge for de Ketelaere as revealed weeks ago. AC Milan have made an opening bid for Charles de Ketelaere, €20m plus add-ons. Club Brugge want more but AC Milan now opening direct talks, as per @DiMarzio

De Ketelaere scored 14 goals and registered seven assists in 33 league games last season. He also did well in the Beker van Belgie with four goals and an assist in three matches.

The Italian publication's report claims AC Milan were ready to take on Lyon for the signature of the striker but are now considering backing out. They wanted to sign the 21-year-old as a backup for aging forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud. The Swedish striker's contract has expired at the San Siro, while the Frenchman has entered his final year.

Arsenal and AC Milan keen o bolstering their attack

Arsenal let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer to Barcelona in January. They also parted ways with Alexandre Lacazette last month after the expiration of the Frenchman's contract.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as their new striker, while also renewing the contract of Eddie Nketiah. Mikel Arteta is keen on signing one more attacker and wanted Raphinha from Leeds United.

Fabrizio Romano



“What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "Raphinha wants to come at Barça. We have communication and have spoken with Leeds". "What's there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals".

However, Chelsea and Barcelona have stolen the march and are leading the chase for the wing forward at the moment. The Blues have a deal agreed with the Yorkshire club, but are yet to sign the player as he awaits an offer from Barca. Reports suggest the Brazilian is keen on joining the Spanish side, but is yet to agree a fee with the Premier League side.

AC Milan are also looking to add to their attack and have registered an interest in Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is said to be available as Thomas Tuchel eyes a reshuffle in the squad. The former Ajax star is a loan target for the San Siro side, and talks have begun between the two parties.

