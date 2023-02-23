FIFA 23 La Decimocuarta SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

As officially announced by EA Sports, the exclusive La Decimocuarta SBC will be accessible in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode on February 22, 2022. This Road to the Final challenge will be dedicated to Real Madrid’s 14th UEFA Champions League Trophy.

Squad Building Challenges come with tasks that have to be completed to earn rewards. They allow players to exchange extra cards from their squad for other items that they think would be more valuable.

By reading this article, FIFA 23 players can obtain a general idea of how many FUT coins they may need to complete the La Decimocuarta SBC. This will help them determine the challenge's value while taking completion costs into account.

FIFA 23 La Decimocuarta SBC lets La Liga fans to improve their FUT squads with eight cards

Spanish giants Real Madrid saw an excellent season in 2022 that led them to their 14th UEFA Champions League title. This SBC event called La Decimocuarta, or "The Fourteen," is a beautiful tribute by EA Sports to Los Blancos' phenomenal achievement.

Some recent Squad Building Challenges that EA Sports offered were rather pricey, which prevented many gamers from attempting them. That won't be the case here. There is just one task to be completed in the latest La Decimocuarta SBC; however, it still might not be a cakewalk for players considering the challenge's level of difficulty.

These are the requirements you have to meet to complete the SBC:

Task - La Decimocuarta

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Clubs: Min 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the La Decimocuarta SBC, you will need roughly 12,000 FUT coins, which is no surprise considering the cost of low-rated cards in FIFA 23's transfer market.

If you decide to use fodder to complete the task, it will lower the aforementioned cost. Moreover, this way, you will also be able to preserve your coins for other purposes and raise the value of this challenge's rewards.

The following is one of the cheapest solutions for La Decimocuarta SBC offered by easySBC:

A cheap solution to La Decimocuarta SBC (Image via easySBC)

You may need to act quickly to complete this challenge, as it is only available until February 25. You must also keep in mind that the SBC is non-repeatable.

FIFA 23 La Decimocuarta SBC rewards

Those that finish the La Decimocuarta SBC will receive a pack containing eight random La Liga players, giving them the opportunity to improve their team using some valuable items.

The rewards will likely be Gold cards based on the associated footballers' base statistics. However, there is a high chance that no item will go below 70 from the special La Decimocuarta SBC bonus in FIFA 23.

