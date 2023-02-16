FIFA 23 Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

In FIFA 23, the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC is now live following prior leaks that circulated on social media a couple of days ago. By completing this special challenge, players can add the German midfielder to their individual Ultimate Team lineups.

Based on community votes that select the top performers in a given month, the POTM SBCs are announced for all the major leagues. The Bundesliga had seven intriguing nominees to choose from in January, out of which Brandt turned out to be the clear favorite of the FIFA 23 Community.

FIFA 23 players can read this article and get a general sense of how many FUT coins they might need to finish the challenge. They will be able to assess whether the SBC is worthwhile with completion expenses in mind.

Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC could be brilliant for FIFA 23 players looking for a creative Right Midfielder

Julian Brandt has excelled for Borussia Dortmund this season and has directly contributed to the team's total goal tally. Most players will not contest him being the choice for January's POTM.

Nonetheless, EA Sports has kept the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC incredibly simple and straightforward. There is just one task that needs to be done. Players must keep in mind the prerequisites for the same.

Task - Julian Brandt

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 will need about 31,500 FUT coins to complete the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM Squad Building Challenge. The total sum will vary depending on how much fodder a player purchases in the market. They can save more money if they buy fewer things. The final prizes will be worth more as a result.

Players may also use the relevant cards from the two in-game packs they will receive after completing both challenges. They don't need to rush to finish the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC as it will be available until March 16.

Players can adopt a patient approach, enabling them to make use of the weekly rewards. They can gather additional fodder by engaging in other game modes, such as Division Rivals and Squad Battles. The overall cost may be lowered as a result.

Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC rewards

Julian Brandt's inventive footwork and passing abilities have made him incredibly efficient at the FIFA 23 launch. His 87-rated World Cup Star and 85-rated TOTW cards were utilized by many beginners since they offered excellent returns at a reasonable cost. Even stronger numbers and a higher overall are included with the POTM card.

Position: RM

Overall: 88

Pace: 77

Shooting: 85

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 54

Physicality: 73

Overall, this is a fantastic value option for FIFA 23 players searching for a decent right midfielder. Moreover, the card features a four-star Weak Foot that can be used to good advantage.

