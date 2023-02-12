FIFA 23 Phil Jones Flashback SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can now complete the Phil Jones Flashback Squad Building Challenge, which has finally been released in Ultimate Team. The special SBC was leaked by Twitter user FUT Sheriff on February 10.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Phil Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as FLASHBACK SBC soon!



Stats are prediction 🫡



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Phil Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as FLASHBACK SBC soon!Stats are prediction 🫡Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Phil Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as FLASHBACK SBC soon!🔥Stats are prediction 🫡Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🫡#fifa23 https://t.co/b0xdl3s0Vr

This Squad Building Challenge's featured card is dedicated to Phil Jones' career — which spans over 11 years in the English Premier League — and celebrates its highlights. Let's now examine this Flashback SBC.

Phil Jones Flashback SBC could be useful for FIFA 23 players looking for a strong defender

With the Phil Jones Flashback SBC, EA Sports has kept things very straightforward since it only contains one task. This challenge is, in fact, one of the simplest the game has seen so far and should not pose too many difficulties for FIFA 23 players. Here's how to complete the SBC:

Task - Phil Jones

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Once the Phil Jones challenge is completed and the special card is obtained, you can beat the Serie A task in the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC to get an 88-rated Chris Smalling.

FUT Zhar @FUTZhar 🏻 Phil Jones Flashback is now available in SBC



2 Skills Moves

3 Weak Foot

H/L Work Rates

Requeriments: 83+IF

#FIFA23 #FutureStars 🏻 Phil Jones Flashback is now available in SBCSkills MovesWeak FootH/L Work RatesRequeriments: 83+IF 👶🏻 Phil Jones Flashback is now available in SBC 2⭐ Skills Moves 3⭐ Weak FootH/L Work RatesRequeriments: 83+IF#FIFA23 #FutureStars⭐ https://t.co/RSWkdlFDkp

The Phil Jones Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 will require approximately 28,300 FUT coins to finish, making it a relatively affordable choice in terms of fodder. Players can also save additional money for alternative uses by using fodder from their own collection to further lower that completion cost.

FUTBIN @FUTBIN New 88 Flashback Chris Smalling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SBC!



Requirements:

- 83 rated squad + 1 IF (Reward: 85 Phil Jones)

- 85 rated squad with Min 1 87 rated + 1 IF New 88 Flashback Chris Smalling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SBC!Requirements:- 83 rated squad + 1 IF (Reward: 85 Phil Jones)- 85 rated squad with Min 1 87 rated + 1 IF 🚨 New 88 Flashback Chris Smalling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SBC!Requirements: - 83 rated squad + 1 IF (Reward: 85 Phil Jones) - 85 rated squad with Min 1 87 rated + 1 IF https://t.co/p8bP85jpvV

Gamers can spend their weekly rewards on the Phil Jones and Chris Smalling Flashback SBCs, which are open for one week, as of February 11.

Phil Jones Flashback SBC special card stats

All FIFA 23 players will be able to access the Flashback version of Manchester United's Phil Jones after completing the challenge. Because of his 11-year-long career, the card has a respectable overall rating and a few intriguing boosts.

Overall: 85

Pace: 82

Shooting: 53

Passing: 66

Dribbling 67

Defense: 83

Physicality: 84

The item has a base position of CB, but with the application of a position modifier, it can also be used as an RB or a CDM. This card comes with some flaws, however, such as its three-star Weak Foot and two-star Skills. Both its passing and shooting statistics could be improved as well.

The usage of appropriate chemistry styles in FIFA 23 can address these issues. The Phil Jones Flashback SBC is quite cheap, and this compensates for its featured card's drawbacks.

2023 has offered gamers several challenges through which special items can be acquired. As a result, a significant number of players get to regularly enhance their squads without having to shell out a lot of money in FIFA 23's FUT Market.

Unlike packs, Squad Building Challenges like the Phil Jones Flashback ensure gamers don't have to rely on luck, and gamers can assess the benefits prior to making their investments in Ultimate Team, which is another benefit.

Poll : 0 votes