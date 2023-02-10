FIFA 23 leak hints at Phil Jones Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23’s latest Flashback SBC is set to feature Manchester United footballer Phil Jones if the latest rumor is to be believed. The latest leak was released by FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their social media accounts. It is interesting news for players who might soon get the chance to add another interesting card to their respective squads.

The current year has been a busy period for gamers who have received several opportunities to find special items. Most of them have come via the packs, but there’s a strong reliance on luck that cannot be ignored.

The SBCs provide better alternatives as players can find out about what’s in store for them. Moreover, there’s no reliance on luck as they will get the rewards if they complete the challenge on time.

The upcoming release could be quite interesting because of the footballer who's set to be featured in it. Despite being a player for Manchester United, Phil Jones has been maligned by the fans due to different reasons. Getting his special card as a Flashback SBC is totally unexpected. EA Sports has made some surprise additions to FIFA 23, but this could be on top of the lot.

FIFA 23 players could have some use for the leaked Phil Jones Flashback SBC card in Ultimate Team

Phil Jones’ base card in FIFA 23 is quite restricted in every sense due to the limited attributes. A Flashback SBC can definitely turn it around as it will come with boosts in stats. The buffs will also result in a higher overall, which could benefit certain players and their squads. It could even have some pleasant surprises in a few attributes.

Flashback SBCs go back to the previous season from the footballer’s career, and the upcoming challenge will likely feature the same. It will certainly be about one of the early seasons from Phil Jones’ time at Manchester United, where he joined from Blackburn Rovers.

It now remains to be seen when the rumored Phil Jones Flashback SBC will be released in Ultimate Team. The release could happen as early as later tonight on February 10, which will coincide with the Future Stars Team 2 promo. FIFA 23 players might need to wait for a longer period to get their hands on the card.

Those unwilling to wait can get some interesting options among the ongoing Future Stars SBCs. EA Sports has also released Player Moments SBC, which was added for MLS star Carlos Vela. Tonight’s Future Stars promo is also expected to bring more challenges with special cards as rewards.

