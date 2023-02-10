FIFA 23 Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering players a chance to add another special card from the MLS to their respective squads. This Squad Building Challenge, released on February 9, comes after a leak predicted its arrival on February 8. Gamers can now complete the tasks this inclusion comes with to earn a special card, along with bonus in-game packs.

Let’s now take a look at all the requirements that are part of this Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23. This will allow readers to estimate the total amount of coins that will be needed to get the fodder needed to beat the challenge. This will also help gamers determine the worth of this challenge and decide if they should complete it.

Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC could be a useful addition for FIFA 23 players running MLS-based squads

EA Sports has kept things quite simple with the Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC, as it comes with only two tasks. Both of these have their own conditions that will have to be met. That said, the assigned requirements don’t appear to be very difficult and shouldn’t pose too many problems for FIFA 23 players.

Task 1 – Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 – 83-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

The Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC is arguably one of the easiest additions to have been made in FIFA 23 when it comes to special challenges. It will cost somewhere around 40,000 FUT coins to complete, which makes the inclusion a very cheap option in terms of fodder. Moreover, players can reduce that cost further by using fodder from their own collection and save more coins in the process for alternative uses.

As of February 9, the Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC is live for a week, and gamers can use the weekly rewards in it. Some of the eligible fodder from such bonuses can be used to unlock the special card for fewer coins. This method will not only help gamers save their coins but also increase the final reward's value.

Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC special card stats

After completing the challenge, all FIFA 23 players will unlock the Player Moments version of Carlos Vela. The Mexican footballer has revitalized his career in the MLS, and this special item is dedicated to one of his career highlights. As such, it naturally comes with a decent overall and a few interesting boosts.

Overall: 88

Pace: 92

Shooting: 86

Passing: 85

Dribbling 91

Defense: 37

Physicality: 75

The card has a base position of LW but can also be played as a CAM or a striker with the use of a position modifier. There are certain limitations associated with this item, like its three-star Weak Foot. Both its Shooting and Passing stats also have room for improvement.

These problems can be solved with the use of suitable chemistry styles in FIFA 23. The Carlos Vela Player Moments SBC is quite affordable, and its limitations are bypassed by its low completion cost.

2023 has been a busy period for players in terms of special challenges that reward unique cards. Such inclusions have enabled a large part of the community to consistently improve their squads without having to spend lots of coins in the FUT Market. Unlike the act of opening packs, there’s no reliance on luck with such SBCs as the Carlos Vela Moments one, and players can judge the rewards before making investments, which is another plus.

