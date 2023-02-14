FIFA 23 Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

After a leak by FUT Sheriff last week, FIFA 23 players can now officially get their hands on the 88-rated Stevan Jovetic. All they need to do is complete the Stevan Jovetic Player Moments Squad Building Challenge for Ultimate Team.

Players can now find a card from the ongoing promo without opening any packs thanks to EA Sports' active promotion of the opportunity. The most recent special SBC accomplishes the same, with a potentially thrilling card being offered as the main prize.

Player-item SBCs are frequently chosen because they remove the significance of chance. To unlock special cards for their respective teams in FIFA 23, players must complete all tasks within the allotted period. Some are from the ongoing promo, while others are from Future Stars and Flashback SBCs, which are more long-term.

Let's discuss each of the Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC's tasks. This will enable you to calculate the number of coins required to buy enough fodder.

Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC could be useful for FIFA 23 players looking for a pacy striker

The Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC has been reasonably straightforward. This SBC is not expensive, unlike numerous player-item SBCs recently released. Both tasks must be completed on time and per the conditions.

FIFA 23 players who accomplish each objective will also receive an in-game bundle, but only if they complete both will the special card become available.

Task 1 - Bundesliga

Min. 1 Player from Bundesliga

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task 2 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

About 80,000 FUT coins are needed to accomplish the Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23. However, this figure can be lowered if players use fodder from their personal collections. By doing this, they can save their coins and raise the value of the final awards.

The Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC is active in Ultimate Team until February 20. So, using the weekly rewards, players can obtain a portion of the entire fodder. There is much room to cut the overall expenditures in this situation.

Stevan Jovetic Player Moments SBC rewards

After completing both tasks, FIFA 23 players will receive a Player Moments version of Stevan Jovetic, as the name suggests. Amazing boosts on the card could be helpful at its base striker position.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Player Moments Item

88 Stevan Jovetić

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-flashb… New Player Moments Item88 Stevan Jovetić 🔵 New Player Moments Item🇲🇪 88 Stevan Jovetićfifauteam.com/fifa-23-flashb… https://t.co/aWuGD8ot6L

The Hertha Berlin striker's base card numbers have significantly improved, enjoying +28 pace, +9 shooting, +7 passing, +11 dribbling, +6 defending, and +18 physical. It also received a boost at the Weak Foot 4* and Skill Moves 4*.

ST card

Overall: 88

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 83

Dribbling 90

Defense: 41

Physicality: 78

The card appears to be the perfect inclusion based on the face stats. With positional modification, FIFA 23 players can also change it to RW. For Bundesliga-based teams, it is a useful, all-around card.

