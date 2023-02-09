FIFA 23 leak hints at Stevan Jovetic Moments SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players are about to get a Stevan Jovetic Moments SBC on their hands in Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are anything to go with it. The information comes from FUT Sheriff, who gave out the details on their social media accounts. It comes in the wake of another leak regarding Carlos Vela, rumored to contain a Moments SBC.

The news has naturally excited the community since SBCs are preferable choices for players to improve their squads. There’s no reliance on luck or the market, and there’s prior knowledge about the rewards and their in-game effectiveness. Hence, it’s beneficial in certain ways, and a well-priced challenge often becomes quite popular.

Not many expected the Stevan Jovetic Moments SBC to be leaked online. If the rumors do come true, FIFA 23 players will soon be able to find some interesting alternatives to the ongoing Future Stars challenges. What may make players even more eager is the lack of concrete information surrounding the SBC.

The Stevan Jovetic Moments SBC will have to be cheap for FIFA 23 players to invest their resources

The cost of any SBC depends on its completion cost, which in turn relies on the associated tasks. Based on the conditions, more tasks tend to cost a lot in terms of coins, as they require higher-rated fodder.

FIFA 23 players will genuinely hope that the rumored Stevan Jovetic Moments SBC will be more affordable than some of the previous releases of the same type. This will make the SBC much more accessible and allow beginners to try and get the card. The upcoming one could benefit many community members, but those with Bundesliga-based squads will have an added advantage.

It remains to be seen what kind of boosts to stats and overall will be present in the card. Moments SBC refers to a particular highlight from the footballer’s career, and hence the boosts are added to it. The boosts certainly make the special versions better than their respective base counterparts and offer a higher shelf-life overall.

The release date of the rumored Stevan Jovetic Moments SBC is also unknown. It could arrive as early as tonight, on February 9, when the daily content goes live in the game. Some interesting ones are lined up for release based on the earlier leaks.

Those unwilling to wait can have plenty of options from among the existing ones in FIFA 23.

The Future Stars promo enables players to get useful cards for their Ultimate Team squads, and there are some amazing bargains. Additionally, the swaps program also has a Moments card in the form of Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho.

