FIFA 23 leak hints at Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team

A fresh FIFA 23 leak has appeared on social media suggesting that the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. This was made public by a reliable insider, FUT Sheriff, who broke the information on their social media accounts. This comes prior to the official announcement and launch of the SBC.

It will be great news for players who are running Bundesliga-based squads and in need of creative reinforcement. The upcoming SBC is rumored to feature a card that will get some big boosts across all the offensive departments. It’s quite justified given that the item is being released as a celebration of the footballer’s performance in January.

Every month, EA Sports releases special challenges for all the major European leagues. Each of these features a special card that can only be unlocked by completing the SBC. These items belong to the best footballers from a given league over the course of a particular month.

While official news is yet to appear from EA Sports, Brandt seems to have won the hearts of the FIFA 23 community. He was one of the nominees after a terrific January that saw his club, Borussia Dortmund, make a good recovery on the league table.

Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC in FIFA 23 will be the result of great performances in January 2023

Julian Brandt's performances have been top-notch and have directly contributed in the goals’ tally. No one will argue that Brandt’s choice is unjustified, and the players will now have to wait for the release of the SBC. It’s hard to predict when it will arrive, as EA Sports follows a different schedule for the POTM challenges.

The official launch of the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC will also allow FIFA 23 players to observe the stats of the said item. It’s expected that Brandt’s Budesliga POTM SBC card will have some strong boosts. This will eventually result in higher overalls and offer a longer shelf-life for the players.

Finally, the cost will be important to find out, since it will directly determine the accessibility of an SBC. A lower price will make it possible for more players to complete the challenge. It will certainly increase its popularity, and there have been some great budget options in the past.

Whether the rumored Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC will take the same route is a matter of future speculation. For the time being, FIFA 23 players can pick between some interesting ones from the available options. This includes Flashback SBCs, which offer younger versions of veteran footballers.

Cards from the ongoing Future Stars promo are also available as SBCs. Overall, it’s a healthy pool of options to choose from for any FIFA 23 player as they wait for the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC's release.

