FIFA 23 TOTY (Team of the Year) Bundesliga player nominations revealed

As we enter the second week of the new year, EA has revealed the TOTY (Team of the Year) nominees for FIFA 23 with a list of 100 players from across the top teams in the world. This article will discuss all the names from the German Bundesliga featuring big talents such as Sadio Mane, Jude Bellingham, Joshua Kimmich, and others.

The TOTY promotion typically introduces some incredible cards that count as end-game content. These cards not only have unique designs to look at, but frequently have excellent stats and overall performance. Usually, some of them have the potential to achieve high meta rankings and will probably become an ideal addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads.

Fresh from World Cup fever, the footballing world is still reeling from a spectacular month of international football, and players will get some degree of control over deciding the inclusions in the Team of the Year promo based on their performance over 2022.

Without further ado, let's look at this year's nominees from the Bundesliga.

Bellingham, Nkunku, Mane, Gvardiol, Davies, and others lead FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) Bundesliga nominations

EA normally divides the nomination process into four broad categories based on footballing positions and a team of the year category. The nominations for this year appear to only be for the four positions listed below:

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Attackers

As it stands, the Team of the Year series of cards is set to be one of the biggest promos of the year and, therefore, has a lot of hype surrounding it. While patterns from previous iterations might make a comeback, FIFA 23 players should remember that international football will play a bigger part in the deciding process this year.

While this article only discusses the nominees solely from the Bundesliga, it must be noted that there are no league distinctions in the promo itself. EA's nomination pool only demarcates vis-a-vis player positions as per the list above.

A separate list of Bundesliga players nominated for TOTY based on their on-field positions is as follows:

FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTY Goalkeeper nominations

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund and Denmark)

Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt and Germany)

FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTY Defender nominations

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich and Canada)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands)

Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund and Germany)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig and Croatia)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France)

FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTY Midfielder nominations

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and Germany)

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen and France)

Vincenzo Grifo (Freibirg and Italy)

Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt and Japan)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Ritsu Doan (Freiburg and Japan)

FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTY Attacker nominations

Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt and France)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich and Senegal)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig and France)

Like before, it appears that the vote for the Team of the Year promo will be up for a week, after which the winners will be decided through a combination of public and internal voting. To cast their votes, people may log on to EA's website from January 10 and vote for who they think were the biggest players of 2022.

