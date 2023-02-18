FIFA 23 Moussa Diaby Road to the Final (RTTF) SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

Moussa Diaby's RTTF SBC is now live on FIFA 23, following prior leaks that circulated on social media yesterday. Players can add the pacy 88-rated French midfielder to their Ultimate Teams by completing this unique challenge.

Following a release in last year's version, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is the first player in this year's RTTF series. Players from all three tiers of the UEFA club competition (UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, or UEFA Conference League) will now be available thanks to EA Sports' initiative.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

🟢 RTTF Team

Moussa Diaby RTTF

Late Winner

🟠 van de Beek Player Moments

🟠 RTTF Last 16 Cup

🟠 FUT 23 RTTF

🟠 Weekly Objectives

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-schedu… New FUT Content Today🟢 RTTF TeamMoussa Diaby RTTFLate Winner🟠 van de Beek Player Moments🟠 RTTF Last 16 Cup🟠 FUT 23 RTTF🟠 Weekly Objectives New FUT Content Today🟢 RTTF Team🔵 Moussa Diaby RTTF🔵 Late Winner🟠 van de Beek Player Moments🟠 RTTF Last 16 Cup🟠 FUT 23 RTTF🟠 Weekly Objectivesfifauteam.com/fifa-23-schedu… https://t.co/2VmLhJNIua

SBCs give players tasks to do to unlock rewards by utilizing footballer cards. Even though EA Sports primarily distributes promotional cards in packs, some SBCs are also accessible to users in other ways.

Given that it is anticipated to be a lucrative card, the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC might be an exciting addition to Ultimate Team.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Road to the Final Player

88 Moussa Diaby

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-road-t… New Road to the Final Player88 Moussa Diaby 🔵 New Road to the Final Player🇫🇷 88 Moussa Diabyfifauteam.com/fifa-23-road-t… https://t.co/xhMxOG0FC3

By reading this article, FIFA 23 players can obtain a general idea of how many FUT coins they may need to complete the challenge. They will be able to determine the SBC's value while considering finishing costs.

Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC could be a brilliant asset for FIFA 23 players looking for a speedster Right Midfielder

Moussa Diaby is widely regarded as one of the best performers in the FIFA 23 meta, with only a few cards boasting such a high-paced stat. He can be used effectively as an attacker due to his mobility, and a special card would undoubtedly make him more appealing to players.

However, the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC has been made very simple and clear by EA Sports. There is just one task given to the players to complete. The conditions for the game must be kept in mind by the players.

Task - Moussa Diaby

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

To accomplish the Moussa Diaby RTTF Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23, players will need roughly 91,000 FUT coins. The overall amount will change depending on how much fodder a player buys in the market. If people make fewer purchases, they can save more money. As a result, the ultimate award will be more valuable.

𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 @FUTWIZ



1 x85 Rated squad required



futwiz.com/en/fifa23/play… Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC!1 x85 Rated squad required Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC!1 x85 Rated squad requiredfutwiz.com/en/fifa23/play… https://t.co/Jtm4EWEtIK

Those who complete the Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC will receive a card with much-improved stats, making it an even more desirable addition to their team. The challenge will be available until February 24, so players might have to work quickly to complete it.

By exercising patience, players can take advantage of the weekly awards. They can amass more fodder by participating in other game modes, such as Division Rivals and Squad Battles. As a result, the entire cost might be reduced.

Moussa Diaby RTTF SBC rewards

At the FIFA 23 launch, Moussa Diaby was highly productive due to his exceptional pace. Several newbies used his base card, rated at 84, and his in-form card, rated at 86 since they provided great returns at a competitive price. The RTTF card also includes even more potent numerals and a higher overall.

Position: RM

Overall: 88

Pace: 97

Shooting: 80

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 46

Physicality: 65

This is a fantastic option for FIFA 23 players searching for a more than a decent right midfielder. However, the card features a three-star Weak Foot that can be an issue for players who like switching wings and have a habit of crossing from the flanks.

Poll : 0 votes