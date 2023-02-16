FIFA 23 RTTF leaks hint at special cards of Federico Chiesa and Gabriel Martinelli coming to Ultimate Team

Team 1 of the upcoming FIFA 23 RTTF (Road to the Final) promo looks set to be an exciting one, with Federico Chiesa and Gabriel Martinelli reportedly set to feature among the special cards. This information was earlier leaked by the reliable FUT Sheriff on their social media accounts. It was the first set of leaks to appear about the upcoming promo.

The FIFA 23 community got a glimpse of what’s to come even before the ongoing Future Stars promo could end. Since the loading screen of Ultimate Team confirmed the next promo, the community has been eager to find out about what’s to come next. As things stand, Martinelli, Chiesa, and Kevin Volland are set to be present in the packs.

Chiesa and Martinelli's leaked FIFA 23 RTTF cards could see high demand in Ultimate Team

All three footballers will have an important say in the future of their respective sides in the UEFA Europa league. However, it could have an important say in the future for many FIFA 23 players as well who may be able to acquire one or all three of them from the in-game packs.

The RTTF promo will be returning content, following a release in last year’s version. EA Sports has decided to include all three tiers of the UEFA club competition which will add more options for the players. While the entire details are yet to be revealed, tonight’s leaks will excite the fans.

Chiesa, Martinelli, and Volland will all get some big boosts to their in-game stats that will translate to higher overalls. All three cards can further improve their numbers based on the upgrade system that EA Sports is rumored to implement with the RTTF promo.

These improvements will depend on the real-life progression of these footballers and their respective clubs. Cards will receive more upgrades the deeper their teams reach in the tournaments. The card of a footballer who goes on to win the tournament will have significant upgrades, completely changing the quality of the cards.

Hence, it’s safe to claim that things look quite interesting from the outside for the community. Both Martinelli and Chiesa will be popular choices among FIFA 23 players, although the official stats aren’t available as of now.

Both cards have efficient base cards, which perform pretty well on the meta. A boost to those stats is only going to make them even more viable in the competitive sense.

It remains to be seen which other cards will make it to RTTF Team 1 along with these footballers. More leaks are expected later today and tomorrow before the Team 1 release on Friday night.

While FIFA 23 players wait for the cards, they can also check out the Future Stars cards that are still available in the packs. Some exciting items were released in the Team 2 release last Friday. Alternatively, players can also complete the ongoing challenges to earn special items from the promo or Flashback moments.

