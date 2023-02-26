FIFA 23 Gary Lineker World Cup Icon SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

For many FIFA 23 players, the Gary Lineker World Cup Icon Squad Building Challenge presents a great chance to upgrade their Ultimate Team rosters with a legendary card. Anyone who completes the SBC within a specific period of time will receive a special item.

The prerequisites for the Gary Lineker World Cup Icon SBC are mentioned in this article. Moreover, it will provide readers with all the details they need to unlock the special card. This will enable them to determine whether the challenge is worth attempting n terms of both time and FUT coins.

FIFA 23's Gary Lineker World Cup Icon SBC offers an exclusive card of the English legend

It won't be simple to complete the Gary Lineker World Cup Icon SBC, despite how beneficial it is. In this Squad Building Challenge, EA Sports has offered four new tasks, each of which contains unique requirements. Here are the specifics:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Striker of Barcelona

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 81

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Top English Football

# of players from Spurs: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

If you purchase all 44 cards needed to complete the Gary Lineker World Cup Icon SBC, the projected completion cost will be around 76,000 FUT coins. If you can meet this challenge's difficult requirements, using fodder will partially reduce that amount. The card's stat reads:

Position: ST

Overall: 90

Pace: 89

Shooting: 90

Passing: 72

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 37

Physicality: 75

The 90-rated ST card, which is the reward for completing this SBC, has some amazing stats and looks excellent in FIFA 23. A dangerous combination of 89 Pace, 90 Shooting, and 85 Dribbling can overwhelm even the greatest of defenders. With a four-star Weak Foot and three-star Skill Moves, the special card will be up for any challenge.

One of the upsides of this Gary Lineker World Cup Icon SBC is its potential completion cost. Given the current state of FIFA 23, a completion cost of around 75,000 FUT coins is very reasonable.

Icons are typically unique cards dedicated to legendary football players who have retired from the sport. These items are available in Basic, Mid, and Prime versions. EA Sports has released unique Icon cards to commemorate the FIFA World Cup, including this Gary Lineker one, which is only accessible in the current season.

Although the majority of such exclusive offerings are released on a weekly basis, EA's developers have made sure that players have the option to add them in alternative ways in FIFA 23, such as via World Cup and Future Star SBCs.

