5 Best Prime Icons to use in FIFA 23 (February 2023)

FIFA Ultimate Team has greatly benefited from adding icons over the years, and naturally, FIFA 23 has most of them on its roster.

The first time icons were used was in FIFA 16, but at the time, they were referred to as "Legends." Legends were an Xbox-only exclusive, which at the time was quite popular and moved a lot of the FIFA community over to Microsoft's side to take advantage of these rewards

As FIFA grew in popularity, Legends evolved into "Icons," and EA added an increasing number of names to its roster. A stunning 100 icons are now available in FIFA 23, containing some of the greatest players in the game's history, including but not limited to Pele, Muller, Garrincha, Eusebio, and George Best.

Nonetheless, this raises the query, "Who are the top five?" Here are the Top 5 Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as of February 2023, according to Sportskeeda's ranking.

Although some special Icon cards will later be produced that may outperform the existing versions of each player, this assessment is based on their base Prime Icon versions.

FIFA 23: Top 5 Best Prime Icons to use in FUT as of February 2023

5) Lothar Matthaus (CM)

Lothar Matthaus - CM - 93 OVR (Image via EA Sports)

One of FIFA 23's top Prime Icon cards belongs to German midfield general Lothar Matthaus. "Der Panzer" was unquestionably among the best central midfielders of all time and the most complete athletes to ever step foot on a football field.

Nothing was lacking for him. Anything a footballer could dream of or could think of, Matthaus could do. EA's Icon card, which has every stat comfortably beyond the 80-point threshold, reflects this to a tee.

If he had more skills, this card would likely be in a higher tier, but he doesn't. Still, this card is insane and would boss any midfielder in the Ultimate Team. Lothar Matthaus' Prime Icon card stats read:

Overall: 93

Pace: 89

Shooting: 89

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 90

Physicality: 85

Price - 2,515,000 FUT Coins

4) Pele (CAM)

Pele - CAM - 98 OVR (Image via EA Sports)

The legendary Brazilian Pele, with the highest rating in the game, is ranked fourth for us.

For this individual, not much needs to be said. A football legend and deity among men, Pele is an incredible player who has won three World Cups and scored a ton of goals.

His FIFA 23 card is as ridiculous as one could anticipate and was always the rarest Icon to pack in previous iterations of FIFA. The card's defense, however, is terrible, with a 60 rating. Thus, three Icons outperform him in terms of how they function within the game. Pele's Prime Icon card stats read:

Overall: 93

Pace: 95

Shooting: 96

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 96

Defense: 60

Physicality: 76

Price - 5,530,000 FUT Coins

3) Zinedine Zidane (CAM)

Zinedine Zidane - CAM - 96 OVR (Image via EA Sports)

For good reason, the former Real Madrid player is considered one of the best footballers ever. The Frenchman was a playmaker of the highest caliber known for his grace, vision, passing, ball control, and incredible skill.

His 96-rated FIFA card exudes the same level of quality. The 6'1 legendary midfielder in FIFA 23 has some of the best passing and dribbling statistics of any Icon. Players consider him to be the best free kick taker in the game.

Despite his ratings and statistics, two other Icons still outperform him. Zinedine Zidane's Prime Icon card stats read:

Overall: 96

Pace: 85

Shooting: 92

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 75

Physicality: 86

Price - 3,383,000 FUT Coins

2) Ruud Gullit (CF)

Ruud Gullit - CF - 93 OVR (Image via EA Sports)

Ruud Gullit is the second-best icon in FIFA 23, surprisingly receiving only a 93-rated card.

The legendary Dutch midfielder, who is perhaps the finest player in the league, has to settle for second place. For years, he was the most sought-after midfielder/center forward to pack in FIFA and the one who came up with the term "Gullit Gang." Ruud Gullit's Prime Icon card stats read:

Overall: 93

Pace: 86

Shooting: 91

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 82

Physicality: 90

Price - 6,198,000 FUT Coins

1) Ronaldo

Ronaldo - ST - 96 OVR (Image via EA Sports)

Ronaldo Nazario, often known as "The Fenomeno," is arguably the best player on FIFA Ultimate Team. He is just as unstoppable in FIFA 23 as during his playing days. Everyone wants the card, which makes it the most costly item in the game.

The 96-rated card has an insane 5-star skill, a 5-star weak foot, and a 5-star International Reputation, making him superior to any other available on-field card in FIFA 23. Ronaldo's Prime Icon card stats read:

Overall: 96

Pace: 97

Shooting: 95

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 45

Physicality: 76

Price - 11,090,000 FUT Coins

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

