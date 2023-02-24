FIFA 23 leak hints at Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins coming as MLS Moments Player Pick Objective

With Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins rumored to be appearing in Ultimate Team as MLS Moments Player Pick Objective, MLS is back, and FIFA 23 players might have another potential challenge on their hands very soon.

FUT Sheriff, who first broke the rumor on social media platforms, is generally spot-on with his predictions. For players managing Major League Soccer-based teams, this specific Objective might be very advantageous.

Mukhtar & Thiago Martins are coming as MLS Moments Player Pick

MLS is back



MLS is back



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Mukhtar& Thiago Martinsare coming as MLS Moments Player PickMLS is backMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Mukhtar 🇩🇪 & Thiago Martins 🇧🇷 are coming as MLS Moments Player Pick✅MLS is back✅Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ✅#fifa23 https://t.co/O9aVIS5VKD

It also appears from the information that it might be a player pick. Simply put, if they succeed in the challenge, FIFA 23 fans will gain one of Hany Mukhtar's or Thiago Martins' 88-rated special cards by having a choice between the two.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised that the information is based on leaks and not from official sources. The actual developments, in reality, could be very different, and players should exercise caution while making any plans.

FIFA 23 players could hugely benefit if the Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins MLS Moments Player Pick gets an official release

FUT.WIKI @_FUTWIKI_



Checkout Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins MLS Moments Player Pick Objective leaked in FIFA 23 After such an incredible campaign for #MLS , Mukhtar and Thiago Martins are leaked as #Moments #OBJECTIVE in #FIFA23 Checkout Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins MLS Moments Player Pick Objective leaked in FIFA 23 fut.wiki/hany-mukhtar-a… After such an incredible campaign for #MLS, Mukhtar and Thiago Martins are leaked as #Moments #OBJECTIVE in #FIFA23 🔥🔜Checkout Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins MLS Moments Player Pick Objective leaked in FIFA 23 fut.wiki/hany-mukhtar-a…

In FIFA 23, pace is always useful on any outfield card. For center-backs and center-forwards, it has regularly been a problem. However, the impending Hany Mukhtar and Thiago Martins MLS Moments Player Pick Objective might give gamers access to such an uncommon choice.

The German Nashville SC-CF is expected to get an astonishing pace rating of 90, while the Brazilian New York City FC-CB will receive an 84 pace rating. MLS fans will be happy to grab one of these two-star performers, who will make a good addition to their roster.

Hany Mukhtar's and Thiago Martins' 88-rated cards, which will be available through the MLS Moments Player Pick Objective, truly seem to be a difference maker and might be a bit pricy. The expected stats for the two player options are:

Hany Mukhtar (CF)

Overall: 88

Pace: 90

Shooting: 86

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 50

Physicality: 78

Thiago Martins (CB

Overall: 88

Pace: 84

Shooting: 50

Passing: 72

Dribbling: 70

Defense: 86

Physicality: 87

As of this writing, the release date and probable costs are two more unconfirmed details. EA Sports may decide to postpone it until later today, February 24, or it may arrive tomorrow.

With the formal release, the accompanying tasks will also be made public, and this will determine the overall cost for players. However, these two options are among the best MLS cards that have been included in the game thus far.

