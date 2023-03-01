FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo: Release date and time across all regions revealed

EA Sports has confirmed the appearance of Fantasy FUT in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which was previously speculated through social media leaks and rumors. The promo, which was massively popular in FIFA 22, will return around the same time, and its release date has been confirmed through the loading screen in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has not yet teased any of the cards that could appear in the promo, but the routine of the promo releases has remained unchanged, leading many FIFA 23 players to accurately predict its appearance.

Fantasy FUT promo will add plenty of special FIFA 23 cards once it goes live in the game

As mentioned above, the Fantasy FUT promo is a returning showcase, as it was released previously in FIFA 22. Players who missed out on the promo last year won't have to wait long as its release is just around the corner.

Fantasy FUT will commence on March 3, which is the first Friday of the month. This was the speculative date as well, given how EA Sports always launches new promos on Friday evenings. The loading screen has confirmed this, and with less than 72 hours remaining, according to the countdown, players can expect the promo to arrive soon.

According to the loading screen, the new cards for the Fantasy FUT promo will be introduced at 6:00 pm UK Time, following the standard cycle that EA Sports has always followed with promos. Players in the United States can expect new cards to become available starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, while players in India can access the promo from 11:30 pm IST onwards. FIFA 23 players in other regions can calculate their respective release times based on the time zone differences from the mentioned ones.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



Fantasy Fut promo looks like insane 🤯 Fut Fantasy Hero that can receive update is the biggest W of this fifaFantasy Fut promo looks like insane 🤯 Fut Fantasy Hero that can receive update is the biggest W of this fifa 🔥😍Fantasy Fut promo looks like insane 🤯 https://t.co/po2h9AZhJ8

Players are eagerly anticipating the card releases for the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23, particularly the potential inclusion of a new set of Heroes. Rumors suggest that the promo will feature two teams, and a variety of cards will be obtainable through objectives and SBCs.

However, readers are advised to wait for the official release to get accurate information about all the upcoming cards. While more leaks may surface on social media as the release date approaches, they should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed by EA Sports.

Poll : 0 votes