FIFA 23 Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC has become a surprise addition in FIFA 23 under the ongoing Showdown Series, offering players a chance to secure the legendary defender. He's part of the icon showdown, which includes John Barnes' Prime card.

Icon cards tend to be in high demand, especially when they're Prime versions. It's the best possible iteration of an icon card, based on footballers who retired as legends.

These cards have excellent stats, high overalls, and bonus chemistry points. Unsurprisingly, players love every chance that guarantees them an icon card in the game.

Let's look at the tasks associated with the Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC. This will give players an idea about the possible amount of coins needed for the fodder. Having a rough estimate of the potential costs will allow them to assess the worth of this SBC.

Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC offers a perfect solution to FIFA 23 players searching for a solid defensive option

Despite offering a legendary card, EA Sports has kept proceedings relatively simple with the Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC. The five tasks associated with the SBC aren't that high when considering the rewards. Each task comes with a set of conditions, and all of them must be fulfilled while completing it.

FUTIcon👑 @FutIconOK Vidic Prime Icon | SBC

81 + 85 (IF) + 86 Squads Required

#FUT23 #FIFA23 Vidic Prime Icon | SBC81 + 85 (IF) + 86 Squads Required 🇷🇸Vidic Prime Icon | SBC✅81 + 85 (IF) + 86 Squads Required#FUT23 #FIFA23 https://t.co/kk7WqH19og

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Manchester’s Wall

Min. 1 Player from Manchester Utd

Min. Team Rating: 81

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 85

86 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

All five tasks will require 11 cards each, and FIFA 23 players will require about 280,000 FUT coins if they get fodder from the market. The Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC is available until May 26, so one can easily take a patient approach to build their own fodder and reduce the cost.

IconSquadGaming @IconSquadGaming Icon Showdown SBC



Prime Nemanja Vidić



Squads: 5 (81/85/86/IF)



Price: 289K via EasySBC (link in bio)



Are you completing?



#FIFA23 Icon Showdown SBCPrime Nemanja VidićSquads: 5 (81/85/86/IF)Price: 289K via EasySBC (link in bio)Are you completing? 🚨Icon Showdown SBC🚨Prime Nemanja VidićSquads: 5 (81/85/86/IF)Price: 289K via EasySBC (link in bio)Are you completing?#FIFA23 https://t.co/zDxB1VvI62

The long window ensures that players can utilize a vast amount of rewards from different game modes. Based on their weekly performances in Squad Battles and Division Rivals, one can earn in-game packs that offer a great deal of fodder.

Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC rewards

The Prime version is the best possible Nemanja Vidic card in FIFA 23. It has some solid stats which reflect the defensive abilities from his peak days for Manchester United.

Overall: 90

Pace: 78

Shooting: 50

Passing: 62

Dribbling: 64

Defense: 93

Physicality: 91

This is an exceptional defensive card that has certain limitations. It's worth noting that the completion cost of the Nemanja Vidic Prime Icon SBC is far less than his existing market valuation. Hence, completing the SBC is a much better choice for those desperate for this card.

However, the icon card suffers from a lack of pace in FIFA 23, something that's managed well by his TOTY version. Unfortunately, the latter is also expensive and costs around 1.6 million FUT coins at the time of writing.

Those not having the budget can complete tonight's SBC and manage the weaknesses with a suitable chemistry style.

