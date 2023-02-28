FIFA 23 leak reveals Elmas and Zaccagni as an upcoming Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team

The upcoming cards of the Showdown Series promo in FIFA 23 have been leaked on social media, featuring Eljif Elmas and Mattia Zaccagni from the Italian Serie A. These footballers will face off against each other in the much-anticipated fixture between Napoli and Lazio, and not only will the winner affect the league table, but will also determine the fate of these special items.

The Showdown Series event has been a pleasant surprise for fans of Ultimate Team, as it has provided them with several upgradeable cards, while also showcasing some of the most high-profile clashes in the sport.

If the leak is to be believed, the tie between Napoli and Lazio will also be included in the promo, with Elmas and Zaccagni representing their teams in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from social media.

Elmas and Zaccagni are rumored to receive Showdown cards in FIFA 23 Ulimate Team

The title race in Serie A is arguably already over, with Napoli taking a massive lead at the top of the table. However, the clash between Lazio and Napoli is always one to look out for, with both sides featuring some of the best talent in the league.

The latter will be looking to fortify their stronghold as league leaders, whereas Lazio will try and take one step closer to a top-four finish.

As suggested by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the game will be featured as a Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Mattia Zaccagni and Eljif Elmas being included as Showdown versions.

What do these cards look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall ratings and attributes of the leaked cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that these 87-rated players will possess the following stats:

Eljif Elmas (Napoli)

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 84

Defending: 78

Passing: 86

Physicality: 78

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 85

Defending: 64

Passing: 84

Physicality: 72

If the official cards are anywhere close to these predictions, they will be extremely overpowered in their respective positions.

How will these cards perform in-game?

Both cards will occupy different positions and roles on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and possess the stats to be extremely viable in the current meta of the game. However, the most appealing aspect of Showdown cards is the potential for future upgrades, with the item from the winning team receiving a +2 overall boost.

With Napoli being in sublime form, gamers will probably hedge their bets on the league leaders and unlock Elmas, who also provides chemistry links to cards like Player of the Month Osimhen and Future Stars Kvaratskhelia. However, Zaccagni is no slouch either, and will prove to be an extremely meta attacker if Lazio pulls off an upset.

