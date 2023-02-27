FIFA 23 leak hints at John Stones and Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC coming to Ultimate Team

A new FIFA 23 leak has emerged online, hinting at the John Stones and Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC coming to Ultimate Team. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has added the current one to the already-existing list. This recent rumor will pique the players' interest, who can expect two interesting cards to come soon.

The ongoing Showdown Series was released earlier than expected and marked its return from FIFA 22. Players can already enjoy two great challenge sets, with four special cards available. EA Sports seems to be continuing the trend, with a strong set of fixtures from the real-life football world.

The John Stones and Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC could be highly incentivizing for those who have Premier League-based squads. Not much is known now, and more will likely be revealed with the official release. However, there are ample reasons for the players to be excited about what's coming their way in the near future.

The John Stones and Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC could be an interesting choice for many FIFA 23 players

FIFA 23 cards of John Stones and Jacob Murphy have their limitations. Certain glaring weaknesses plague both cards, so players choose not to use them much. These problems could be removed when the John Stones and Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC goes live.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Stones vs Murphy are coming as SHOWDOWN SBC soon!



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Stones vs Murphy are coming as SHOWDOWN SBC soon!Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Stones vs Murphy are coming as SHOWDOWN SBC soon!🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 👌#fifa23 https://t.co/SSdk2h4WGP

While the official stats aren't known now, both cards will receive some big boosts to stats. This will result in higher overalls, allowing FIFA 23 players to use the cards competitively. Moreover, the cards will have a chance to get upgrades based on the result of the match.

The card belonging to the winning side will receive two upgrades, while a draw will result in both cards getting +1 upgrades. Hence, players must judiciously decide which card they would obtain from the John Stones and Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC.

Players will also want to learn the potential cost of completion of the SBC, as it will potentially decide its popularity. A lower completion cost will make it more accessible to the community, enabling more players to obtain special cards. An extortionate cost could certainly put the community off from completing the challenge.

For now, FIFA 23 players can enjoy a host of special SBCs released in Ultimate Team, including icons and promo cards, offering a vast array of options to players. More are expected to be released as the Showdown Series adds more SBCs for the players.

Poll : 0 votes