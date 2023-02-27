FIFA 23 Mid Icon Player Pick SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is undoubtedly exciting for players. After all, there is a guaranteed opportunity to get a legendary card, and players can attempt it more than once. This is also the second SBC in two days to feature an attractive list of stars.

Mid icons are the middle versions of the special cards of legendary footballers and can be alternatively obtained from packs. However, the chances of that are meager as the pack odds are minimal at best. Hence, the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC offers players the best choice to get a legendary card.

However, completing the challenge comes at a cost, which varies based on how much fodder a player uses from their collection. Buying all the fodder from the market will cost around 300,000 FUT coins. This makes the SBC an exciting choice, as the reward pool is enormous. This means some rewards will be well above the completion cost, while others won’t be so good.

FIFA 23 players should make informed decisions with Mid Icon Player Pick SBC

So far, there have been different SBCs in FIFA 23 that offer icon cards. Most offer two or more types of icon cards, which widens the reward pool. While that sounds attractive, it adds to the randomness of the final outcome. The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC is more secure since it only has one tier of icons.

Still, there are some risks associated with the outcome, as the reward pool is large. This means that there are some cards whose valuations exceed 300,000 coins.

Best possible rewards of Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23

Ronaldo ST 94

Rudd Gullit CM 90

Pele CF 95

Johan Cruyff CF 91

Ronaldinho CAM 91

All five of these cards stand out for two big reasons. Their stats are extremely pro-meta and are often used by esports athletes. Additionally, they all cost a significant amount of coins. Hence, acquiring one of them is as much as a FIFA 23 player can hope for.

Worst possible rewards of Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23

Hernan Crespo ST 87

Ian Wright ST 87

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

John Barners LW 87

Christian Vieri ST 88

The main reason players would avoid these cards is their market valuation. Getting them from the market is significantly better as their prices are lower than the cost of the SBC. Moreover, their stats aren’t that impressive, and there are better alternatives at lower prices for players.

