Best cheap high-rated players in FIFA 23 (January 2023)

When it comes to getting the best cheap high-rated players in FIFA 23, the community has some great options in Ultimate Team. With different promos, challenges, and more, players can now pick from a variety of items, which range from special cards to base items.

Let's take a look at which cards make it to the list of the best cheap high-rated players in FIFA 23. All these cards are rated 88 or higher, and they also cost less than 100,000 FUT coins each.

The number of options available can easily overwhelm players when they decide to spend their coins. However, the names listed below are all great picks that gamers can rely on.

Disclaimer: The list has been prepared with both cost and quality in mind. Usually, the combined expense of 11 such cards will be less than one million FUT coins, which is the same price as some of the best items in FIFA 23.

Players have some decent choices to pick from when it comes to affordable high-rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With so many cards in so many positions, zeroing in on a pick can be challenging. More importantly, individual preferences will always come into play when judging the best cheap high-rated players. This is because the best choice will largely depend on the playstyle of a player and squad chemistry.

Nevertheless, the following names are all considered to be handy items by a significant part of the community. The list also only includes cards that can be purchased from the FUT market, as SBC items often become unavailable after a certain point in time.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The 88-rated item can be acquired for as little as 25,000 FUT coins and is an excellent investment. Gianluigi Donnarumma's valuation has stayed the same despite the increased demand for fodder, as many gamers still use his cards in their base squads. With great all-around stats, Donnarumma's relevance in FIFA 23 will remain vital for a while.

Erling Haaland

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland's 88-rated squad has been a nightmare to manage for many gamers. The Manchester City forward has stormed the Premier League, and his item in FIFA 23 is a perfect testament to this. Before the recent nerf to body types, Haaland was one of the best high-rated players in the game. He still remains a strong option and only costs 25,000 FUT coins.

Reece James Out of Position

Reece James' Out of Position card is a unique offering since the base position is as an RW (Right Winger). Costing slightly above 60,000 FUT coins, it has some fantastic stats considering the position in question. With the help of position modifiers, players will get even more value out of the card.

Diego Forlan FUT Heroes

The Uruguayan FUT Heroes card has massively declined in its value with the release of the upgraded FUT WC Hero version. However, the card's stats still command a lot of respect, and it deserves a place on the list of affordable high-rated players in FIFA 23. Gamers can obtain him for as little as 58,000 FUT coins, which is amazing considering what the card offers.

Cody Gakpo TOTT

The FIFA 23 TOTT promo introduced a sublime Cody Gakpo card with outstanding offensive stats. However, his popularity has been affected due to his underwhelming league chemistry, which is the main reason behind his card costing less than 40,000 FUT coins.

Son Heung-min

The base version of Son Heung-min is an incredibly well-rounded card that can be utilized in many positions. More importantly, he costs only 40,000 coins and works well with any Premier League squad.

Fernando Morientes FUT Hero

The 89-rated ST card is now below the 40,000 FUT coins mark, which grants him a place on the list of inexpensive high-rated players. His card is one of the most well-rounded items in the game and excels in several key areas.

Lautaro Martinez WC Phenoms

The FIFA World Cup coincided with the release of several themed additions in FIFA 23, one of which was the WC Phenoms promo. It introduced some great cards of young footballers, with Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez among the available options. At 70,000 FUT coins, he's the costliest addition to the list of the best cheap high-rated players in the game. However, he has well-rounded stats and contributes immensely to chemistry in Serie A-based squads.

Poll : 0 votes