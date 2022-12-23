FIFA 23: FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 went live earlier on December 22, and it's a great chance for players to add some important resources to their Ultimate Team squad. They can also get another token for the ongoing Swaps program, which raises their chances of receiving a better reward.

Resource-item SBCs often go under the radar since they usually offer in-game packs after completion. While the rewards aren't as lucrative as the player-item SBCs, these challenges tend to be very cheap. This makes them perfect for beginners who may need more coins or cards with great overalls. The odds are better before the arrival of a new promo since players can increase their chances of securing a new card by spending next to nothing.

Let's look at the tasks players will have to undertake to complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2. This will allow them to estimate the number of coins required to complete the challenges. Moreover, analyzing the possible rewards will make it clear why every FIFA 23 player should look to complete the latest resource-item challenge.

The FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 in FIFA 23 offers yet another token for the Swaps program and a player pack

Like every resource-item SBC, the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 is relatively easy to complete. There's only one task, and its conditions are quite simple. Let's look at the conditions a FIFA 23 player will have to satisfy while forming and submitting their squad.

Task 1 - FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2

Nationalities: Min 5

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 conditions are pretty straightforward, and EA Sports has kept the overall requirements low. FIFA 23 players can even choose to use silver fodder while completing the challenge, and the main trick is to use cards from the same league.

The FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2 will cost around 3,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Thanks to the low requirements, most FIFA 23 players should have the fodder required for the challenge. Hence, the actual completion cost will be close to 0, which translates to a free in-game pack.

FIFA 23 players also have one week to complete the FIFA World Cup TOTT Challenge 2. Those who are patient can complete it with the rewards they obtain from Division Rivals and Squad Battles. There are some fantastic rewards on offer in the game right now, and players can improve their squads for cheap.

Upon completion, players will get a Rare Gold Pack, which could be useful during the ongoing promos. The FUT World Cup TOTT promo enters its last day and will mark the end of all content themed around the mega event that took place in Qatar. Alternatively, players can wait for the Winter Wildcards promo to arrive and open it then to see what their luck brings.

Additionally, players will also get a Winter Wildcards Swaps token, which will allow them to increase their rewards.

Poll : 0 votes