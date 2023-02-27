FIFA 23 Manuel Locatelli Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The latest Showdown SBC featuring Manuel Locatelli is now live in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, and players can complete the dedicated Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on the Italian's unique card. This item has the potential to get new upgrades depending on how the upcoming Juventus vs. Torino matchup goes on Wednesday, March 1.

FIFA 23 has received an ample amount of content from the Showdown series as EA commemorates big matchups in the footballing world with challenges and objectives. By tying upgrades to IRL results, the promo's SBCs link the game with real-life outcomes, giving players a sense of connection to club competitions worldwide.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Manuel Locatelli Showdown SBC, along with a short analysis of the unique featured card.

Manuel Locatelli's Showdown SBC is the latest dedicated SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Showdown cards mostly pit players from teams that are about to go up against each other in an upcoming fixture. Once the game is over, the winning side's footballer will get an upgrade to their in-game stats while the other card will retain its original ratings.

Players looking to obtain the Manuel Locatelli card must complete two tasks within another day before Juventus face Torino on March 1:

Task 1 - Juventus

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Juventus: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 24,000 - 26.000 FUT Coins

Task 2 - Serie A

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 54,000 - 57.000 FUT Coins

SBC analysis

While each individual task will yield some packs, players are advised to complete the whole group to maximize their gains and get the Manuel Locatelli Showdown card for their FUT team. Doing this will require around 80K coins, considering the current fodder rates on the market.

Of course, that amount will fall drastically if pre-existing fodder is used, and regular gamers will no doubt be able to mitigate the price by a lot. With many repeatable challenges that are set to give high-value packs as rewards being active this week, fodder may not be much of an issue. Also, it may be prudent to wait a day before completing the SBC to see if the cost of usable items fall.

The requirements of this challenge in themselves are quite simple, if not a bit on the expensive side. Moreover, this SBC comes with no chemistry conditions, so even the more casual players should not have any problem meeting them. However, those looking to get the Locatelli Showdown card should ideally have enough fodder to reduce the price substantially to make the challenge truly worth their while.

How does the Manuel Locatelli Showdown card look in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Italian central defensive midfielder has received quite some upgrades already. Here are the base stats of his unique card:

Overall: 87

Position: CDM (Alt - CM)

Pace: 79

Shooting: 82

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 84

Physicality: 86

Skills: 3 Star

Weak foot: 4 star

The 25-year-old's 87-rated CDM card is already looking quite good and will be a fine addition to any FIFA 23 squad. As it is a Showdown card, even a tie in the upcoming Juventus vs. Torino match will ensure another upgrade to the stats.

Considering that Juventus are the favorites to win this Serie A fixture, Manuel Locatelli's item also has the chance to get a double upgrade, making it a pretty sweet deal for those who complete the SBC in FIFA 23.

