FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 80+ Player Pick SBC (February 24) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has released a brand new 80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing one to complete a single task Squad Building Challenge and get a chance to pick one of two Rare Gold players guaranteed to have an overall rating higher than or equal to 80,

The repeatable challenge will be valid for a week and is a good way for FIFA 23 players to pack one of the unique cards from the currently active promos, be it the Showdown Series cards or the Team of the Week. This single-task Squad Building Challenge is quite simple, giving regular FUT players a source to spend their fodder for a chance of obtaining a highly rated card.

Here's a guide on how to grind the 80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a bit of analysis for players to decide whether the challenge is worth it.

80+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is one of the repeatable challenges during the Showdown Series

The Showdown Card series was announced yesterday via an in-game loading screen, heralding the return of the daily SBCs which commemorate the big rivalries and matchups.

Player pick challenges are a bit different than others in that they allow gamers to choose between two or more cards upon completion, giving them a degree of control over the type of card they want.

Here are the paltry requirements that FIFA 23 players need to adhere to if they want to complete the 80+ Player Pick SBC:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 8

Card quality: Exactly Gold

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Rewards: x1 1 of 2 Rare Gold Players rated 80 OVR or higher

Estimated Cost: 3,000 - 4,000 FUT coins across all platforms

SBC analysis

FUT Zhar @FUTZhar New Upgrades



85+Player Pick: 83

80+ Player Pick: 1 rare gold player and 5 non rare gold players

The cost of building a squad from scratch is somewhere around 3,500 coins, as per the current market rates. To complete the SBC, one must create a squad of eight gold players, with one of them being a rare card. As a single task repeatable challenge, it is quite simple, allowing players to grind it without breaking their banks.

Even beginners should not have much difficulty following the rules considering there are no complicated chemistry requirements, nor are there any pesky restrictions on nationalities or club affiliations of the cards that may be used. So choosing fodder for grinding the 80+ Player Pick Squad Building Challenge will not be too hard.

Chances are that most regular FIFA 23 players will have no problems repeatedly completing the challenge a few times before they need to go look for cards on the market. Even then, the cheapest gold cards on the market are the optimal options.

Akram @akrxm94 New 80+ pick into packs are huge W



Opened 6 packs and got 5 83+ rated players New 80+ pick into packs are huge W Opened 6 packs and got 5 83+ rated players https://t.co/gjLLjL0euQ

The reward, as mentioned before, is not a pack. Instead, players will be offered a choice between two cards that will be guaranteed to have an 80 Overall rating or higher, allowing some control over who they want to add to their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Club.

FIFA23 Chem Expert @TradingEi The 80+ Player Pick is a Pack with the Pick inside

-> you can save your Picks for Fut Birthday or another future Promo 🥳 The 80+ Player Pick is a Pack with the Pick inside-> you can save your Picks for Fut Birthday or another future Promo 🥳 https://t.co/NVPF31Vny1

The 80+ Player Pick SBC is designed for FIFA 23 players who have the fodder to spare, and they should definitely grind the challenge to get rid of their excess low-rated golds for a chance to get some highly-rated rare gold cards. Players can also choose to save the packs for a future promo.

