FIFA 23 Showdown Series promo: Release date and time across all regions

The Showdown Series is officially returning to FIFA 23, but it’s coming much earlier this time around. Unlike in FIFA 22, EA Sports is bringing the promo in February, and players will soon be able to add exciting cards to their Ultimate Team accounts. More importantly, the release date and time for these cards have been confirmed.

Players have been waiting to find out what's to come after the ongoing RTTF promo, which has introduced some fantastic cards from European club competitions. EA Sports has included all three tiers, allowing for greater dynamism and variety in terms of cards. The scenario will change very soon once the Showdown Series promo goes live in Ultimate Team.

Not much is known about the Showdown Series promo at this point, barring the release date and time. Since it’s a returning promo to FIFA 23, educated guesses can be made about how it will work. Social media has been full of speculation about some of the cards that could appear under the promo.

The Showdown Series could be skewed towards the Premier League in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Unlike previous occasions, the Showdown Series hasn't been revealed as a leak; EA Sports has directly confirmed its entry to Ultimate Team.

Following the release of the daily content last night, the Ultimate Team mode loading screen gave away details about when the next set of special cards will appear.

The RTTF promo will be a one-team affair, set to end on February 24, 2023. On the same day, the Showdown Series cards will begin to appear in Ultimate Team. Hence, players need to wait one more day before trying to get the special cards.

As for the release time, the first set of cards will appear at 6:00 pm UK time. FIFA 23 players in the United States can access the cards starting at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Indian players can do the same, beginning at 11:30 pm IST. Those in other regions can quickly get the release time by calculating the difference in their time zones.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff EXCL:



Starting from this weekend, we will have DAILY SHOWDOWNS SBC



Should be like FIFA 22, with the Showdown Series promo!



Who do you want to see?



The Showdown Series works differently from other promos based on FIFA 22. Unlike typical promos, its upcoming cards will not be introduced via packs. Instead, players will be able to get them by completing SBCs, which is for the better. They won’t have to open packs in FIFA 23 and can directly decide what cards they want for their teams.

None of the upcoming cards have been leaked, but a few from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and other clubs could be available. Some leaks are expected as the release of the Showdown Series promo comes closer.

