Does chemistry matter in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 is the latest installment in the legendary football simulation series, and the game features a new chemistry system in its flagship Ultimate Team mode. This is the final iteration before the franchise is rebranded as EA Sports FC, and the game has several groundbreaking changes that make it the most unique and refreshing take on the series to date.

Not only is this the most realistic depiction of the beautiful game due to its sophisticated mechanics, graphics, and animations, but it is also conducive to beginners and veterans alike. With chemistry being a vital part of Ultimate Team, fans were initially skeptical about the overhauled system, but they have slowly grown accustomed to the changes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Chemistry is an important aspect of squad building in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gamers who have played Ultimate Team over the years will know how important chemistry is when it comes to building a viable squad. It greatly affects the stats of the players in the squad, providing boosts based on chemistry styles and chemistry points. The system has gone through minor changes over the years since its inception in FIFA 09, but with FIFA 23, it has been completely revamped.

How has chemistry changed in Ultimate Team?

In earlier editions, chemistry was based on positional links. Players in the squad were linked to positions surrounding them based on their league and nationality. Each individual player could have a maximum of ten chemistry points, with the overall squad having a maximum of 100 points.

In the new system, each individual player can have a maximum of three chemistry points, with the maximum squad overall being 33. Positional links have been removed from FIFA 23, allowing players to link across the field regardless of their position on the virtual pitch. This means that, unlike previous iterations, a goalkeeper can link to a striker despite them being on opposite ends of the field.

Does chemistry matter in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Player chemistry is not as impactful on their in-game performance in the latest title compared to its predecessors. This is primarily due to the fact that low player chemistry in FIFA 23 does not deteriorate the card attributes and stats. In the previous system, having low chemistry would nerf player stats, but in FIFA 23, cards play with their base stats even on zero chemistry.

This is a massive change that has affected the way gamers build their FUT squads. Overpowered cards like Team of the Year versions can be deployed irrespective of the chemistry points they receive due to their nation, league or position, as they possess incredible attributes that don't need further buffs.

Although chemistry-style upgrades are certainly helpful to accommodate lower-tier cards in the current meta of FIFA 23, fans who are fortunate enough to possess expensive players can use them without having to worry about chemistry affecting their in-game performance, making Ultimate Team a lot more casual-friendly and conducive to beginners.

Poll : 0 votes