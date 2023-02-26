EA Sports has re-released the fan-favorite 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to get their hands on some of the most desirable and coveted cards. The SBC was released earlier in the game cycle and has made a glorious return during the current Showdown Series event.

Icons have been synonymous with Ultimate Team since their inception. These legendary footballers are incredibly overpowered in-game and possess several versions, allowing players to choose based on their requirements. The latest SBC offers two of the best available versions of these Icons.

The 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Every Icon in the game possesses three key versions: Base, Mid, and Prime. World Cup Icons were released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as part of the festivities celebrating the most iconic tournament in the sport. These variants possess an intermediate rating between the Prime and Mid versions, making them almost as coveted as the Prime cards.

The latest Icon upgrade SBC allows gamers to submit high-rated fodder cards in exchange for a pack containing a World Cup or Prime Icon. While this is an enticing proposition, the SBC has a rather hefty price tag.

How to complete the SBC?

The SBC consists of three segments, each with its pack rewards and stipulations. These are the specific requirements for each segment:

85-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Squad rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Squad rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 500,000 FUT coins, which is driven by the inflated price of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the 89+ World Cup or Prime Icon SBC?

The pack contains some of the most expensive players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Icons are always overpowered on the virtual pitch, but these are some of the best cards lucky fans can obtain from this Upgrade SBC:

Pele (Prime 98/ World Cup 96)

Ronaldo Nazario (Prime 96/ World Cup 95)

Zinedine Zidane (Prime 96/ World Cup 95)

Johan Cruyff (Prime 94)

Paulo Maldini (Prime 94)

Ronaldinho (Prime 94)

Eusebio (Prime 93/ World Cup 92)

Ruud Gullit (Prime 93)

Patrick Vieira (Prime 91)

Not only are these players incredible in the current meta, their abilities are also reflected in their price. With so many amazing cards up for grabs, one will be eager to complete the SBC. However, they must consider the possibility of packing an undesirable Icon as well. There are a lot of underwhelming Icon cards in FIFA 23 as well, and at 500,000 coins, the SBC is certainly not cheap.

The most optimal way to complete the SBC is to craft it using untradeable assets. There are plenty of ways to obtain high-rated fodder cards in FIFA 23, and players can certainly utilize them to reduce the cost of the SBC.

