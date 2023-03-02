FIFA 23 leaks reveal Dele Alli and Alexander Isak as part of upcoming Fantasy FUT promo

With hype surrounding the upcoming Fantasy FUT promo of FIFA 23 being higher than ever, leaks have begun to surface on social media that suggest that Dele Alli and Alexander Isak will be included on the special roster. These footballers are in varying stages of their careers and will represent their respective clubs in the new entertaining promo.

The concept of Fantasy FUT seamlessly blends real-life football fixtures with the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These dynamic cards receive buffs and upgrades based on the performances of the team and individual players, making them even more appealing to FUT fans.

With Dele Alli and Alexander Isak representing two of the biggest clubs in their leagues, their chances of being upgraded are even higher.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Dele Alli and Alexander Isak are rumored to receive Fantasy FUT cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Dele Alli was once regarded as the next big thing in the world of European football. The English playmaker earned a reputation while playing for Spurs, winning several individual accolades and garnering the admiration of a global audience. However, his recent struggles have culminated in him currently playing for Besiktas in the Turkish league, and he will be hoping to regain his former glory.

On the contrary, Alexander Isak is currently considered to be amongst the most talented young prospects in the Premier League. The Swedish striker secured a move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle United and is a regular feature in their lineup. Both these superstars are rumored to receive Fantasy FUT cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What do these cards look like?

While the exact overall ratings and stats of the cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff included predictions that suggest that they will possess the following attributes:

Dele Alli (OVR- 87)

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 86

Defending: 75

Passing: 86

Physicality: 82

Alexander Isak (OVR- 89)

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 88

Defending: 39

Passing: 78

Physicality: 80

Both cards possess the stats needed to be incredibly overpowered in their respective positions, especially with pace dominating the meta in FIFA 23.

How will these cards perform in-game?

Dele Alli possesses incredibly well-rounded attributes to fit the role of a box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23. Despite being in the Turkish Superlig, his nationality will make it easier to accommodate him into FUT squads with the new chemistry system of the game.

Meanwhile, Isak has impressive pace, shooting, and dribbling stats that make him a desirable striker in FUT 23. While his national links are not ideal, he is in the Premier League, which is arguably the most popular in the world and in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes