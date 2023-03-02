FIFA 23 leaks suggest that Alexis Sanchez will be in upcoming Fantasy FUT promo

The Fantasy FUT event will soon be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks have revealed that Alexis Sanches will be included on the promo roster. The former Arsenal superstar is playing for Marseille in Ligue 1 and could potentially earn his first special card with the new promo.

Fantasy FUT was first introduced in FIFA 22, and the promo's success has also ensured its return to FIFA 23. The event is based around the real-life performances of clubs and players, with the featured cards receiving upgrades based on specific stipulations. The leaked Alexis Sanchez card could potentially receive several boosts with Marseille's impressive form.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Alexis Sanchez is rumored to be a part of the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Marseille is currently second in the Ligue 1 table behind reigning champions PSG. Alexis Sanchez has been a regular feature in their starting lineup, scoring nine goals in the league and two goals in the League Cup.

With a spot in the starting eleven almost guaranteed for the Chilean superstar, he could potentially receive a host of upgrades to his leaked Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23.

What does the leaked card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 90-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 87

Defending: 54

Passing: 88

Physicality: 83

This is a significant upgrade over his base gold version in FIFA 23, and with boosts like these, he could potentially be an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game.

How will the card perform in-game?

Alexis Sanchez has been a fan-favorite in FUT over the years with his various unique versions for Arsenal, Manchester United, and Inter. The Chilean forward has suffered over the years regarding his base rating in FIFA, but the leaked Fantasy FUT card could potentially restore him to his former glory.

If leaks are to be believed, the card will possess the pace, shooting, and dribbling stats to be an incredible attacker in FIFA 23. Not only will he be rapid and skilled on the ball, but he will also be lethal in front of goal and strong enough to shrug off tackles from opposing defenders.

Marseille already features special cards in FUT 23, such as Winter Wildcards Clauss, Payet, and Bailly. These cards are extremely popular with fans in FIFA 23, and their availability will make it easier for gamers to accommodate Alexis into their starting eleven.

