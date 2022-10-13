When is the FIFA 23 World Cup mode release date? Expected timeline, features, and more

A recent PS5 glitch provided players with insight into the future of FIFA 23 modes yet to be added. Since then, the community's mood has been ecstatic. The glitch shows that the World Cup mode is set to be added with the next update. While there could be changes in the final release, it eases some of the collective anxiety among players.

FIFA 23 players have been waiting a long time for the World Cup mode to be added, given that the grand event is set for November. Sadly, there has been no official announcement regarding the mode.

Based on the official numbers, FIFA 23 had a rollicking start, achieving the greatest launch in the franchise's history. More than 10 million players joined in the opening weekend, which has left EA Sports thrilled.

FIFA 23's rumored World Cup game mode will offer different challenges

Since the first trailer was released, FIFA 23 getting a World Cup mode was widely expected in many quarters. In the trailer, there was a small teaser about a mega event coming later in the game. Yesterday, it was all but confirmed with the official announcement, which was followed by a glitch.

It is unclear exactly when this mode will be added. The accessibility glitch on the PS5 might have made the game mode accessible, but it's not officially added for everyone. There's a good chance that the glitch will show a mode in development. It is likely going to be different upon release.

There are two possible dates for FIFA 23's World Cup game mode. The FUT World Cup Heroes card will be officially released on November 11, the second Friday of the month. This could signal the start of the event as well. While FUT World Cup heroes are referring to a promo, it could also mark the start of the game mode.

The real-life World Cup in Qatar will kick off on November 18, which could also be another date for the game mode to become available. EA Sports has announced that the men's and women's World Cup modes will be present. This will be released as post-launch content and is free for all players.

Although the timing of the mode remains a mystery, players can rest easy knowing the content will drop soon. With just over a month to go for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the game mode is not too far away.

