FIFA 23 World Cup mode expected release date and time for all regions

The FIFA 23 World Cup mode will likely be introduced in the upcoming days to celebrate the grand event that will be held in Qatar later in November. While EA Sports hasn't handed out any official information so far, educated guesses can be made based on previous series releases.

FIFA 23 will be the last entry before the franchise gets a brand change next year. EA Sports' license with FIFA expires after this term, with the two having decided to part ways. This will take place from next time, which means that the content this year is all approved by FIFA.

Currently, there's no content in FIFA 23 themed around the World Cup. Things will likely pick up pace once the date for the mega event gets closer. Let's look at all the possible game modes or events present in the game when the FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar.

FIFA 23 will likely get new game modes and promos to celebrate the World Cup

So far, EA Sports haven't announced anything official, but a possible inclusion will be a new content update. During the last World Cup, a new content update was added to FIFA 18 as a free option. Something similar could occur again as the world decks up for the mega event in November.

November 11 could be a possible date for the celebrations to begin in FIFA 23 as it's the same day players will be able to obtain FUT World Cup Heroes cards from the Ultimate Team.

The predicted dates of the promo will be the likely time when EA Sports will start the festivities. With the event in Qatar beginning on November 20, the week leading up to it will be when things are expected to kick off.

EA Sports will likely follow the same schedule of releasing fresh content at 6:00 pm UK time. However, the schedule can be changed based on what kind of content will be coming to the game. Based on that, here are the possible timings for World Cup related events and promos:

10:00 AM PT

1:00 PM ET

6:00 PM BST

10:30 PM IST

As for the possible content, FIFA 23 will likely get a game mode themed around the event. It could also have both single and multiplayer aspects.

Aside from the Heroes promo, there could be another one themed around the World Cup. Cards will be available in the Ultimate Team, and players can obtain them from packs, objectives, and SBCs.

It should be noted that EA Sports hasn't revealed any information so far, and all these assumptions are based on anecdotal evidence from the past. It remains to be seen what fresh twist awaits the players in the coming months.

There are new additions to the game in the form of a brand new chemistry system. Additionally, features like HyperMotion 2 will captivate the players with its realism and authenticity. They will also be able to enjoy crossplay on all major game modes, including friendly matches and in the Ultimate Team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far