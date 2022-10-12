FIFA 23 Ultimate Team UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC (October 11): How to complete, potential costs, and more

UEFA Club competitions are back in full swing this week, and EA Sports has celebrated these fixtures by releasing the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23.

The Road to the Knockouts promo has almost reached its conclusion, and fans are eager to get their hands on these brand-new meta cards in-game. Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are an excellent way to obtain packs and add players to one's squad.

While Marquee Matchups are released on Thursdays to capitalize on the hype surrounding the most anticipated league games over the weekend, UEFA Marquee Matchups are released mid-week to coincide with UEFA Club tournaments.

UEFA Marquee Matchups offer great value for the coin investment in FIFA 23

With the majority of pack-based SBCs released in FIFA 23 offering untradeable rewards, UEFA Marquee Matchups is a breath of fresh air, as it provides fans with tradeable packs.

The SBC consists of two segments that depict two exciting mid-week fixtures in the UEFA Champions League. Both individual segments offer a pack reward upon completion, along with a collective group reward for completing the entire set. The contents of these packs are tradeable, allowing gamers to sell them on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team transfer market.

How to complete the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite the rather detailed SBC requirements, Marquee Matchups and UEFA Marquee Matchups are usually rather simplistic and inexpensive.

This week's featured fixtures are Napoli vs Ajax and SL Benfica vs Paris Saint Germain, both of which are part of the UEFA Champions League. These are the specific requirements for the individual SBC segments:

SBC 1 (Napoli FC vs Ajax):

Number of players from Napoli or Ajax: Minimum one

Leagues: Minimum three

Players from the same nation: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

Rewards: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 4,000 FIFA Ultimate Team coins

SBC 2 (PSG vs SL Benfica):

Number of players from PSG or SL Benfica: Minimum two

Nationalities: Minimum four

Clubs: Maximum six

Rare players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 77

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Rewards: Prime Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 7,000 FIFA Ultimate Team coins

Is the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The estimated cost of completing the entire UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC is around 11,000 FUT coins. It offers three packs in total, including two for completing individual segments and one overall group reward. The group reward is a tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack, which has a store value of 25,000 FUT coins.

The group reward alone makes the SBC a worthwhile venture, especially with the packs being tradeable. Fans might get lucky in these packs and obtain meta cards to either add to their squad or sell on the transfer market.

