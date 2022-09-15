What is Robert Lewandowski's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta analysis, and more

Robert Lewandowski's FIFA 23 card has officially been revealed by EA Sports. He is tied for the highest overall rating in the game (91), with Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Lewandowski and Benzema will surely have a budding rivalry, now that they are superstar strikers on opposite sides of the most popular rivalry in football — Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

Lewandowski's base gold card has typically been one that most players do not enjoy. This is because he is the antithesis of a "meta" FIFA player. He is not below 5'9 in height, he is difficult to link with your team chemistry-wise, and he doesn't have the typical stats that players enjoy (pace, agility, and balance).

The fact that Lewandowski has the highest-rated card in the newest iteration of the video game will certainly generate interest.

There are glaring issues with Robert Lewandowski's stats in FIFA 23

Lewandowski's 91-rated card may not be the typical prototype for an overpowered FIFA card. However, when you consider the fact that he is the highest-rated player in the game, there will certainly be use for him.

Here are his stats in FIFA 23:

Pace: 75

Shooting: 91

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 44

Physical: 83

One issue with Lewandowski's card is his 75-rated pace. Similar to his abilities in real life, the Poland international will not have the top-end pace to burn past centerbacks in FIFA 23.

On the positive side, his 91-rated shooting ability is certainly lethal. He is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the category.

Robert Lewandowski's in-game stats (Image via Futbin)

There are some glaring issues with Lewandowski's detailed stats in FIFA 23. As mentioned before, he clearly lacks in the three most important stats for a FIFA card, with only 76 acceleration, 77 agility, and 82 balance. This means that the Barcelona star won't really "spring" off the ball with his dribbling and may feel clunkier than players like Mohamed Salah.

One area that Lewandowski has no weaknesses in is his shooting. His right foot is expected to be absolutely lethal. With no meta being certain at this point, it's very possible that this ability will make him stand head and shoulders above other strikers.

The key parts of every FIFA card are a player's weak foot, skill moves, work rates and in-game traits. This is one area where Lewandowski shines.

It has already been revealed that the former Bayern Munich star will have four-star weak foot and skill moves, giving him an edge over other strikers. His work rates are confirmed to be high offensive and medium defensive, another plus for his card when playing at striker or at central attacking midfield.

Though his traits are yet to be confirmed, Lewandowski has had outside foot and finesse shot for years. It should be a given that he will have both.

All in all, assuming FIFA 23's meta is similar to other years, it might be difficult to replicate Lewandowski's real-life performances in-game. The video game is yet to be released though, and it is possible that a slower, more header-centric meta will develop early on. Lewandowski would thrive in this kind of gameplay, but at the end of the day, pace is king in FIFA.

