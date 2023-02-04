Recent Destiny 2 leaks showcase Strand UI, Aspects, and icons 

One of the highlights of the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion is the new subclass that Guardians will be able to wield. Strand, the second entry in the Darkness section, has been teased as a crown-controlling element via several sources, including trailers, official descriptions, and more.

However, a recent leak within the community showcased additional in-game footage regarding the subclass' Aspects, icons, and background screens. These icons are from all three classes, featuring Threadling from past trailers, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Strand Aspects, ability icons, and more leaks for Destiny 2 Lightfall

The release of Lightfall will introduce new changes to the sandbox, with new locations, weapons, and more. However, the release of a new subclass called Strand makes this particular expansion bigger than The Witch Queen. While there isn't much information about the subclass, players can expect an official blog post very soon.

Ever since Stasis, the Destiny 2 community has always been theorizing about a new subclass, speculating the following entry to be related to Poison, SIVA, and many other things. However, Strand is promising to be something completely different, which players haven't encountered in the game before.

With a little less than a month remaining from its release, the community got hold of unreleased images regarding Strand. A post dedicated to leaks and an Imgur link has been posted on the official Destiny 2 subreddit. Images of Strand's abilities and Aspects can be found within this link.

Upon opening the Imgur link, players will see the first series of images showcasing the upcoming Grapple and melee icons for a specific class. This is then followed by subclass background screens across all three classes. Titans seem to be wielding Strand within a fist, while Hunters are wielding a knife. Lastly, Warlocks are shown to be wielding the element in a tangled state.

Three of the super abilities have already been officially showcased in the community. Titans will form two long swords on both their hands and Hunters will form a chain blade to clear out adds (additional enemies). Warlocks will summon small sentient creatures, which can then be manipulated according to the user's will.

Titan's super ability as teased by Bungie (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will notice Uhmayyzze's face in some of the leaked photos, as the data miners have reportedly used them to watermark the images. However, all of the images within the Imgur link were data mined directly from Bungie's official Lightfall page.

