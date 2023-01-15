Destiny 2 community points out several technical issues ahead of Lightfall release next month 

With a little over a month left until Destiny 2 Lightfall releases, the game isn't in the best of shape regarding the whole technical point of view. Amidst the case of character deletion in the community, the company has to shift its priorities across all sorts of things to keep its player base and launch intact.

A recent post from Reddit regarding multiple cases of technical issues has been addressed, where most people share the same sentiment. While the entirety of The Witch Queen did face the same issues, players hope that Bungie will change things up for the better from Lightfall's release.

Bungie is in a tight spot due to technical issues in the current Destiny 2 season

The Destiny 2 community has been pretty vocal regarding the lags and bugs in Year 5. Bungie even had to reduce the number of players in a single instance, just to fix the delayed response in a user's inventory.

However, the company is yet to launch a permanent fix. Other problems include delayed responses upon activity completion, connection issues, crashes, and much more.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Regarding the whole disappearing characters situation in #Destiny2 , we suggest waiting for the official statement from @Bungie as we are seeing more and more reports since yesterday with no way of determining which are true. Regarding the whole disappearing characters situation in #Destiny2, we suggest waiting for the official statement from @Bungie as we are seeing more and more reports since yesterday with no way of determining which are true.

The latest Reddit post that addresses the concern comes from a user named Sir-Shady, who stated the following:

Constant delays with rewards and xp, characters deleting, horrible connection in pvp and even PvE. I’m just as excited for Lightfall as everyone else but this is super concerning.

I won’t pretend to know a fix but this really only became a huge issue with Witch Queen, so I imagine something they added then is the cause of this. Maybe it’s weapons leveling up or something. Either way I hope it’s sorted out soon.

The post is understandable as they think the recurring issues are due to something that was added back in February last year, such as The Enclave and Crafting. While very well that might be the case, pinpointing the issue isn't the right job for players.

Instead, players can head over to Cozmo's (community lead) feedback post on Reddit to let them know about the ongoing problems.

Most players shared their problems regarding the current season and the entries that came before Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. As mentioned earlier, players have come swarming in with reports of their in-game characters getting deleted due to server issues, which is probably the worst bug ever in Destiny 2.

Hence, Bungie has a lot to take care of ahead of its major expansion release on February 28. The new core gameplay features will include in-game LFG, loadout managers, LFG ranks, and more.

Poll : 0 votes