All Security Drone locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph 

After this week's Exotic mission was completed, players worldwide were handed the newest Destiny 2 weapon, Revision Zero. Additionally, one of the ongoing mysteries in the game was unveiled on the same day, which comes in the form of yellow Security Drones.

Although these same round-shaped small anomalies were immune to any form of damage, players can currently destroy them using the latest Revision Zero Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2. The following article will list all the locations of these drones.

Security Drones location guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Before starting, note that this specific objective is tied to the Seraph seal, and will require you to destroy all the Security Drones for the "Drones Destroyed" triumph. Upon destroying the drones, a door within the Exotic mission, located in the final room of the Hive Knight boss, will be unlocked.

Door requiring all 50 drones (Image via Destiny 2)

Destroying all Drones and acquiring the triumph rewards an Exotic Sparrow called Archangel's Refit.

The locations for all 38 Security Drones across different planets are as follows:

I) Europa:

Teleport to the Beyond waypoint on Europa and head towards the arch structure. Head to Asterion Abyys on Europa and look to the cliff on the west. Head towards the frozen lake within Asterion Abyss by taking the path on top of the Lost Sector. The Drone can be found under a crevasse. Head inside the Concealed Void Lost Sector and look for the Drone in the room filled with Vex fluid and platforms. Teleport to Eventide Ruins and head towards the entrance of Deep Stone Crypt Raid. In front of Bunker E15 Lost Sector entrance, on top of a catwalk. Inside Bunker E15 Lost Sector, head to the room where the cyclops spawn and go upstairs to look for a golden room. From Cadmus Ridge, take the path towards Asterion Abyss and you will see a Drone to your left on a hill at the crossroad. Head towards the Bray Exoscience entrance on Cadmus Ridge and look to your left. Go to the Destiny 2 Perdition Lost Sector and defeat the final boss.

II) Moon:

Go to Archer's Line and head on top of the huge pipes. Go to the final boss room of K1 Logistics Lost Sector. Head to the satellite tower located in the Anchor of Light. Head back towards the huge crash site of an Eliksni Ketch and look for the drone on a platform. Head to the Hellmouth area and look at the edge of the giant hole. Within the Hellmouth area, look for a Drone at the top of a satellite tower near the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector entrance. Inside the Destiny 2 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector, look for the drone on a cliff on the way to the final boss. Teleport to Sorrow's Harbor waypoint and look for the Drone at the very end of the area in front of red stairs and a small bridge. Head inside the Scarlet Keep entrance and look for the Drone on top of the Pit of Heresy entrance. Inside K1 Revelation Lost Sector, look to your left after you encounter the first Shrieker.

III) Heist Battlegrounds: Mars

Within the open area, look towards the road that leads to the WIll of the Thousands Strike. Look for the Drone near totem A. Upon entering the facility, look at the ceiling. Before heading up via the ramp by avoiding Seraph lasers, look for the Drone on the bottom platform at the far right. Within the same area, look for another Drone at the ceiling of the second floor. Before heading inside the sealed gate, look up the rails on the far right.

IV) Heist Battlegrounds: Europa

Before entering the Bray Exoscience, look towards the rails under the platforms outside. Upon entering the first room, look up and to your left. After the first room, within the red hallway behind a couple of boxes. In the second room to your left behind glass. In the third huge room, look to your far left below the lowest platform. In the room with Clovis' huge head, look to the far right before jumping down.

V) Heist Battlegrounds: Moon

Located in front of the first Cryptolith on top of a ridge. After sliding down the entrance, look up towards the ramp you just came from. Go through the first door and look to your right. Just before the Ghost defense room, look towards a bunch of computers located near the entrance. Look at the ceiling of the Ghost defense room. On the right side of the huge door with Hive seals.

Triumph for the Seraph seal (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon destroying all 38, you will need to unlock an additional 12 Drones within the Operation Seraph's Shield mission. However, most of the Drones can't be accessed and have been locked until further Destiny 2 weekly resets.

