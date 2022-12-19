Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 20 to 27): Revision Zero quest, bonus Crucible ranks, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will enter its third weekly reset alongside the continuation of the seasonal questline, Dawning, and a brand new Exotic mission. Players worldwide will be given plenty of opportunities to farm EXP from various activities, alongside pinnacle gear to boost power.

The third reset will specifically add a new Exotic mission for everyone, granting access to an Exotic Pulse Rifle called Revision Zero. While there hasn't been much information regarding the damage output of this weapon, Destiny 2's API provides data on the quest steps and the catalyst for this new piece of gear.

The following article will list all the important content for the upcoming Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 3.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 3 (December 20 to 27)

1) Season of the Seraph storyline continues

Mara Sov and Ana Bray (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph follows the storyline of the long and forgotten Rasputin and Ana Bray, as the latter tries her very best to revive the most powerful AI in the game. However, things are currently complicated with a lot of characters in the picture, such as Elizabeth Bray, Mara Sov, Osiris, and Clovis Bray.

The seasonal questline 'More than a weapon' will last eight weeks, asking players to dive into three-player Heist Battlegrounds, collect Seraph Key Codes, and a separate bunker mission to help Ana Bray re-establish connections. As far as Destiny 2 and its weekly model go, the upcoming reset will present nothing different.

Typically, there will be seasonal challenges tied to the mission completion, alongside additional objectives.

2) Revision Zero quest

Revision Zero quest final boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Once the weekly reset hits, players will be able to obtain an Exotic mission called 'A Hidden Shape.' However, there is a pre-requisite for this, where everyone needs to have completed 'The Arrival' quest step from The Witch Queen campaign. Players should note that the campaign's 'Arrival' and 'Investigation' steps are free-to-play.

The Hidden Shape mission will require players to dive deep inside an orbiter station, similar to the one in Deep Stone Crypt. The Revision Zero Exotic also seems to have two alternate firing modes, as the perk states:

"This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grants targeting data. Alternate fire swaps to a different scope, loading high damage shots based on the number of targeting data. Strong against Barrier Champions."

As per Bungie's official page for Season of the Seraph, the Exotic step will be called Operation Seraph Shield, similar to Vox Obscura or Presage.

3) Team Scorched and bonus Crucible ranks

Team Scorched (Image via Bungie)

Team Scorched will be back for the Guardians, and Shaxx will bring in bonus Crucible ranks for the next seven days. Players are recommended to utilize this and double-dip on PvP, as completing three quick matches of Scorched will drop +1 pinnacle, alongside reputation EXP for the ritual weapon.

Each Scorched match runs for seven minutes, and the first team to reach 60 points wins.

4) Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall

Birthplace of the Vile Strike (Image via Bungie)

The Birthplace of the Vile was introduced back with The Witch Queen campaign, where players are put in front of a horde of Scorn enemies within the Pyramid. The Nightfall version of this Strike throws in Unstoppable and Overload Champions, alongside all three elemental shields.

Poll : 0 votes