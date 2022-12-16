Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph calendar until Lightfall 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is in its second week alongside the Dawning annual event of 2022. Hence, this is one of the best times for players to plan for the upcoming content before the next expansion hits. Unlike the pattern followed in the last two years, the current season before the major expansion will be three months long, and there is some serious ground to cover.

The following article will list everything that players can expect to see this season until the release of Lightfall. The list will exclude Dawning and Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as those have already been released with the new season.

Disclaimer: The dates mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official schedule, which may change later on.

Destiny 2 Season 19 roadmap: Trials of Osiris, Grandmaster Nightfall, and epilogue

1) Trials of Osiris (December 16)

Destiny 2 Season 19 Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

Trials of Osiris is expected to go live in a few hours, at 9 am PDT. Players will get access to new weapons, as the 3v3 competitive game mode will be back to test a Guardian's prowess inside PvP. Typically, those who reach the Lighthouse will be granted an Adept version of the weapon available in the loot pool.

Trials of Osiris will stay for the duration of the season until Lightfall releases. Power caps are enabled here, so anyone with lower power than required will deal less damage to their opponents.

2) Revision Zero Exotic (December 20)

Revision Zero quest final boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Revision Zero will be a craftable Exotic Pulse Rifle with full customization, multiple catalysts, and an intrinsic perk called Hunter's Trace. This perk states the following:

"This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grants targeting data. Alternate fire swaps to a different scope, loading high damage shots based on the number of targeting data. Strong against Barrier Champions."

To get the pattern, players will have to hop onto a special mission called Operation Seraph's Shield. Typically, there will also be several steps tied in with the multiple catalysts of the weapon, granting perks such as Under Pressure, Fourth Time's the Charm, Outlaw, and Frenzy.

The aforementioned perks have been collected from the API database, as the final release may vary.

3) Iron Banner (January 3, 2023)

Destiny 2 armor set for Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

This season's first Iron Banner will go live on January 3, 2023, granting players access to a new game mode called Fortress. Here's what Bungie had to say regarding the new mode:

"In Iron Banner: Fortress, the core gameplay is capturing and holding zones. If that sounds like Zone Control to you, you'd be right! The real fun begins when Caiatl gets involved, but we’ll leave some of this for you to experience first-hand when Iron Banner: Fortress launches on January 3, 2023. Let’s just say, a few of you may be dying to cap a hill."

The new weapons will include the Dark Decider Auto Rifle and the Hung Jury SR4 Kinetic Scout Rifle. The second Iron Banner of the season is expected to arrive somewhere around mid-February.

4) Seasonal epilogue (Date TBA)

Clovis Exo Frame (Image via Destiny 2)

With the current season ending on February 28, it is only fair that the last entry before a major expansion includes a special mission. Similar to Season 15 before The Witch Queen, Season 19 might have some things in store a week before Lightfall releases.

