Destiny 2 Season 19 will feature a fan-favorite Grenade Launcher in the loot pool 

The following season of Destiny 2 is just four days away, and Bungie recently made a lot of important announcements. The latest TWAB gave an idea of what to expect in terms of perks and Exotics, as well as new rewards in the loot pool. These weapons will be made available via the Nightfall, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner.

Some of the announced gears are familiar to veteran players from Year 1, while some will make their debuts in Season 19. Amidst significant changes to game modes and sandboxes, these gears will also add to the experience regarding a few artifact mods.

Among these gears, one particular pinnacle from Destiny 2 Year 2 will be back with a lot of perks in Nightfall.

Wendigo GL3, among other weapons for Destiny 2 Season 18 activities (December 6 to February 28)

The Destiny 2 community is pretty much aware of all the weapons that will be going away from the loot pool. Each activity will have at least two weapons vaulted out in Season 19, as they will all be replaced with either brand-new ones or something from the lost times.

The following list contains every new weapon that will be added to the loot pool in Season 19:

Trials of Osiris: Exalted Truth Suros Adaptive Hand Cannon and Suros Adaptive Machine Gun.

Iron Banner: Dark Decider Auto Rifle and Gunnora's Axe Slug Shotgun.

Nightfall: Wendigo GL3 Heavy Grenade Launcher and Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle.

While players are hyped about all the new entries in Season 19, Wendigo GL3 has got the community incredibly excited about the long-lost IziDigo meta (Izanagi + Wendigo).

The pinnacle version of the weapon had a specific set of perks, which involved Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light, giving it an edge over other heavy weapons for boss DPS. With this re-issue, players can expect Chain Reaction, Vorpal Weapon, and Quickdraw.

The list of weapons that will be rotating out of the activities is as follows:

Trials of Osiris: Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle, and Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle.

Nightfall: Duty Bound Auto Rifle, and Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle.

Iron Banner: Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle, and Riiswalker Shotgun.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Weapons that are LEAVING the loot pool in Season 19.



Iron Banner:

⚔️Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle

⚔️Riiswalker Shotgun



Trials of Osiris:

Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle

Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle



Nightfall:

🧭Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle

🧭Duty Bound Auto ICYMI:Weapons that are LEAVING the loot pool in Season 19.Iron Banner:⚔️Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle⚔️Riiswalker ShotgunTrials of Osiris:Aisha's Embrace Scout RifleReed's Regret Linear Fusion RifleNightfall:🧭Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle🧭Duty Bound Auto ICYMI: 🔫 Weapons that are LEAVING the loot pool in Season 19. Iron Banner:⚔️Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle⚔️Riiswalker ShotgunTrials of Osiris:✨Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle✨Reed's Regret Linear Fusion RifleNightfall:🧭Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle🧭Duty Bound Auto https://t.co/rsxXDtPh9X

The community hopes that Bungie will not put Wendigo along the same lines as Mindbender's re-entry. The once-beloved Solar Shotgun is now only considered a shell of its former self.

The Wendigo GL3 holds tremendous potential to be one of the best heavy weapons in Destiny 2 PvE, due to its Arc element and the choice of perks it can synergize with.

Poll : 0 votes