How to prepare for Destiny 2 Season 19 (December 6)

Destiny 2 Season 19 is a week away from hitting the official servers, giving everyone enough time to prepare for the upcoming changes. The following entry is likely to alter a lot of metas in the game, ranging from PvP to an individual's subclass. Hence, everyone should prepare accordingly for the next season.

The following article breaks down some important tasks you can complete within the upcoming seven days, as it can give you a strong headstart. The list contains completing bounties, obtaining vaulted weapons, and much more.

Everything you can do to prepare for the next season of Destiny 2 (December 6)

1) Bounty prep

Being one of the most popular ways to earn EXP in Destiny 2, Bounties hold a lot of meaning for players. Besides EXP, Bounties are known for granting Bright Dust and different materials as well. There are all kinds of bounties, from weeklies to dailies, that can be bought from vendors across different planets.

Some recommended vendors include:

Shaw Han from Cosmodrome.

Shaxx from Tower.

Zavala from Tower.

Drifter from Tower.

Saint-14 from Tower.

Eris Morn from Moon.

Failsafe from Nessus.

Devrim Kay from EDZ.

Completing all weeklies and dailies across three characters will grant you a total of 25 to 30 season Pass levels on Day 1. This will also add to the artifact, helping you to further unlock seasonal mods, as well as boosting your power bonus.

Each character can hold 26 dailies and 27 weekly bounties, adding up to approximately 2 million EXP.

2) Obtaining weapons that will go away

With only seven days remaining before the new season, obtaining Iron Banner weapons is out of the question. Keeping this in mind, there are three specific weapons that you can presently get. They are:

Duty Bound Auto Rifle.

Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle.

Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle.

The Auto Rifle will be available for the next seven days within the Fallen SABER Nightfall, alongside its Adept version of the Grandmaster difficulty. Both the Scout and the Linear Fusion can be obtained by participating in last weekend's Trials of Osiris and focusing Engrams on only the two weapons.

You can also keep a few Trials Engrams stored before the season starts, as opening them after December 6 might drop new weapons into the pool.

3) Use up your planetary materials

Bungie will be completely removing any planetary materials from next season. Hence, the best use for them right now is to purchase Glimmers and Upgrade Modules from vendors such as Master Rahool, Banshee, and Ada-1. The planetary materials that you should spend right away include:

Dusklight Shards.

Microphasic Datalattice.

Helium Filaments.

Baryon Boughs.

Spinmetal Leaves.

Glacial Starwort.

Some of these materials can be used to gather ongoing event rewards from the deposit chests in the Tower.

4) Clear out your vault

While this goes without saying, your vault is an important part of your inventory management. Be it via DIM or in-game, Destiny 2's in-game vault almost guarantees a slot for you if you happen to come across a new weapon.

Seeing how next season will introduce new perks, you will need slots in your vault to store new gear for future use.

