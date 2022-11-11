Banshee is selling a god roll SMG in Destiny 2 right now (November 11 to 15) 

Banshee's inventory of Legendary weapons recently underwent a reset of perks in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. While the initial days after the weekly reset did not bring much attraction, one weapon can be a great tool of destruction for players. The gear in question is the Enyo-D Kinetic Submachine Gun.

Enyo-D was introduced in Season of the Haunted as a Precision Framed 600 RPM Submachine Gun. What makes this even more significant in the current season, is the recent buff implemented by Bungie with a mid-season patch.

ampfy @ampfy_ I must have been living under a rock but when Banshee's rotation swapped it has this spicy Enyo-D! Go pick it up its not quite max range but Fragile Focus is super underrated! I must have been living under a rock but when Banshee's rotation swapped it has this spicy Enyo-D! Go pick it up its not quite max range but Fragile Focus is super underrated! https://t.co/Ox0LplWET0

Precision Framed Submachine Guns had their base damage increased from 16 to 17, alongside their critical damage from 22.4 to 23.8. Hence, anyone that doesn't own a god roll Shayura's Wrath for PvP can choose to purchase the Enyo-D from Banshee this week.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and once per Wednesday, and stays that way until the next weekly reset.

Banshee inventory includes a god roll Enyo-D for both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

Banshee can be found in the Tower near the Courtyard waypoint. Players must look for the gunsmith opposite the cryptarch on the right. His inventory has the usual number of Legendary weapons, including Enyo-D, Boudica-C, Gallu RR3, Ammit AR2, Typhon GL5, and Taipan 4FR.

Minor Spec for sale (Image via Destiny 2)

His mod section has a Minor Spec Legendary mod for 10,000 Glimmers, alongside Radar Tuner, Icarus Grip, and Sprint Grip. Onto the gear in question this week, Enyo-D is being sold with the following perks:

Extended Barrel for added Range, alongside Fluted Barrel for increased Handling and Stability.

Tactical Mag for increased Stability, Reload Speed, and Magazine Size, alongside Steady Rounds for increased Stability.

Fragile Focus for bonus Range until the wielder takes damage. After taking damage, however, the buff will return in 5 seconds if the wielder doesn't take any damage.

Rampage for increased damage with every kill, stacking three times up to an increase of 33%.

Enyo-D this week on Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

The only downside to the base stats of this weapon, is low Handling and Stability. However, magazine perks such as Steady Rounds are enough to take on 1v1 fights. As mentioned earlier, Precision Framed SMGs have had a substantial buff, increasing their base and precision damage on Guardians.

Enyo-D perks this week on Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

Adding Rampage to it will double-dip the situation, leading players to shut down opposing players quickly from a great distance. Fragile Focus and Extended Barrel can grant a 30 Range addition to the base stats. Players can purchase this Enyo-D in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

