Destiny 2 has always relied on its player base regarding the number of triumphs and objectives each season. Throughout the years, completing a particular triumph or a long questline meant rewards equivalent to pinnacle weapons and Exotics. However, recent achievements seem to have changed things for the worse.

Starting with the Season of the Haunted, players have felt their seasonal objectives and replayability to be highly repetitive and 'grindy'. While Season of Plunder did introduce new weapons, armor pieces, and Arc 3.0, the objectives became more demanding, with only a seasonal title as a reward.

A recent Reddit post reflected more on this recurring issue, which got a lot of attention from the community. The majority of the players are in favor, agreeing with how little they care about triumphs in Year 5.

Destiny 2 triumphs and objectives are becoming less fun for the community

A recent Reddit post came from a user called Bestow5000, where they heavily reflected on the current triumph system in Season 18. They shed light on the current season, saying how it feels like a complete 'chore' and need a change.

The current "Scallywag" seal seems to be an excellent example of this, where one particular triumph asks players to defeat 50 Ruffians.

The post also goes deep into this week's Destiny 2 seasonal challenges, where the game asks players to open 15 Expedition chests, craft three seasonal weapons, and have them leveled to 10. Lastly, the user ends the post by saying how the infamous Season of the Worthy from Year 3 fleet is less repetitive than the current season.

While the post itself might be seen as a rant, multiple players saw this as the harsh truth of reality and agreed strongly with the sentiment.

The Festival of the Lost has been at the center of controversy since its launch, especially after the Day One Quest bug. However, things seemed worse when players discovered nothing unique this year. Destiny 2 players are also unhappy with how much a limited event feels like a "checklist" rather than a fun run.

TheGamingNerd @YGamingnerd I’ll give Destiny another season. If Bungie doesn’t start listening to the players who play their game I’m gonna refund my lightfall pre order and start playing something else. I’m so done with them ignoring the players who spend time on their game. I’ll give Destiny another season. If Bungie doesn’t start listening to the players who play their game I’m gonna refund my lightfall pre order and start playing something else. I’m so done with them ignoring the players who spend time on their game.

Zen 🎃 @ZenOnConsole If you are a pvp main in D2 I strongly suggest you don't pre-order lightfall. If you are a pvp main in D2 I strongly suggest you don't pre-order lightfall.

Bungie recently did address some changes regarding the ongoing problems in the sandbox, which involves deepsight weapons, Ruffians, and quest fixes. However, the nature of the seasonal structure is triggering the playerbase due to its high demand in playtime.

The company has already seen a massive decline in its playerbase, which is reported to be more than the pre-Witch Queen period. Multiple streamers and community members are also looking to cancel Destiny 2 Lightfall's pre-order, which is never good news for live service titles.

