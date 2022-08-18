5 weapons to craft for Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 

The Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 rework is right around the corner. Bungie has already released a blog post that mentions the aspects and the fragments for the Arc subclass. While a slew of new weapons and armor will come to the game, some existing weapons will prove to be useful once the subclass rework hits the game.

Here are five weapons that every Guardian needs to craft before Destiny 2 Season 18 goes live.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

Arc weapons will be crucial in Destiny 2 Season 18

As seen in the Void 3.0 and the Solar 3.0 rework, Void and Solar weapons grew to be some of the most sought-after weapons. Here are some weapons that could come in handy once the Arc 3.0 rework goes live.

5) Nazerec's Whisper

It's commonly believed that Nazerec was the first Disciple of the Pyramid on the Moon. There are small hints that point to this fact in the lore. Moreover, the description on the Nazerec's Whisper Glaive also hints at the same.

This weapon was introduced in Destiny 2 Season 18 and is one of the most powerful Glaives in the game. This Opulent weapon can be claimed by completing the myriad number of activities aboard the Derelict Leviathan.

Alternatively, Guardians can pick up Deepsight Resonant versions by either looting Opulent Chests on the Derelict Leviathan or by focusing Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow on the H.E.L.M.

4) Sweet Sorrow

Not all Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 are as powerful as the Sweet Sorrow. Introduced in the Season of the Risen, this weapon slowly rose to popularity due to its hard-hitting nature.

To make the most of the weapon, Guardians can look into perks like Stats For All and Focused Fury. While this weapon can be picked up by completing activities like the PsiOps Battlegrounds, Deepsight Resonant versions of this weapon can be acquired by focusing Umbral Engrams at the War Table on the H.E.L.M in Destiny 2.

While it's unclear if there will be any Arc-based Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Season 18, the Sweet Sorrow will be an asset to every Guardian who holds it.

3) Tarnation

Tarnation is a Grenade Launcher that sits in the Power weapon slot. While this weapon might not look deadly enough, it can come in handy for those Guardians who like to get up close and personal with their foes.

Many Guardians have reported that the Tarnation drops from completing activities on Savathun's Throne World or by looting the Lost Sectors at this destination. However, completing the Wellspring activity is a sure-fire way of getting this weapon in Destiny 2.

However, this weapon isn't in rotation every day, so Guardians might want to check if the weapon is in rotation before farming for it. To craft this weapon, Guardians will have to complete around five Deepsight Resonance extractions before they can successfully craft this weapon at the Enclave on Mars in Destiny 2.

2) Forbearance

The Forbearance is one of the few Grenade Launchers that sits in the Energy slot. Belonging to the Arc subclass, this weapon is one of the best Grenade Launchers that the game has to offer.

However, crafting this weapon is slightly difficult. Just like every other craftable weapon in Destiny 2, Guardians will have to complete multiple Deepsight Resonance extractions on the weapon before they can craft it at the Enclave.

The only way to get this weapon is by either completing The Caretaker encounter or the Rhulk encounter in Vow of The Disciple. Bungie has made every raid and dungeon encounter farmable, so farming it shouldn't be a problem. However, both the encounters are very elaborate and difficult, and Guardians might have a challenging task on their hands.

1) Edge of Concurrence

This is the only Exotic on this list. The Edge of Concurrence is a Glaive that was introduced with the Witch Queen expansion. The only downside to this weapon is that it can only be used by Hunters.

The perk on this weapon is known as Lightning Seeker. It activates once a Hunter has consumed all the energy generated by this weapon. After consuming the energy, the next shot behaves like a tracking projectile and causes a chain lightning-like effect upon impact.

Chain Lightning is a buff that will be seen once the Arc 3.0 rework goes live in Destiny 2, making this weapon a must-have. This weapon can be crafted by completing the Exotic quest from the Evidence Board at the Enclave.

