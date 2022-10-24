All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 10 (October 25) 

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 have been a supporting factor for players in terms of EXP gains for their artifacts and Bright Dust. Each objective asks them to perform standard tasks tied to a quest, open worlds, or different activities. However, the upcoming weekly reset on October 25 will mark the end of these challenges.

With almost every endgame activity available in Season of Plunder, players that have been grinding regularly have already achieved the minimum power requirement through huge chunks of EXPs.

Hence, the upcoming five challenges in week 10 of Season 18 will hold value for some in terms of more Bright Dust, emblems, and EXPs. The following article will list all five seasonal challenges in week 10 of Season 18 and how to complete them.

All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week ten and how to complete them (October 25)

1) Freebooter II

Guardians must load up Expeditions to loot bonus chests or gather loot at the end of Master Ketchcrash. Emoting at the end of these activities will reward extra loot upon completion. There is a way to get 12 loots at the end of an Expedition run, which can be done by following the video below.

The recommended power requirement for Master Ketchcrash is 1600, which also throws in Anti Barrier and Overload Champions alongside Arc and Solar enemies. While the Expedition exploit might take a while to master, Ketchcrash can be done efficiently with a six-player fireteam.

Hidden treasure (Image via Destiny 2)

Additional objectives require players to spend Umbral energy on the Star Chart to focus on seasonal engrams.

Treasure chests required: 15.

Umbral Plundered energy required: 150.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP++.

2) Shape III

No Reprieve (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must level up crafted seasonal weapons up to 20. The best possible location for this is the Shuro Chi boss checkpoint from Last Wish, the opening checkpoint from Grasp of Avarice, and playlist activities.

Weapon required for level 20: 1.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP++.

3) Thunderlight

Hunter Arc Staff (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must defeat enemies using Arc or Stasis supers to complete this challenge. Typically, bonus progression will be granted with kills on Guardians alongside combatants inside Ketchcrash and Expedition.

Additionally, roaming supers such as Shadebinder, Behemoth, Stormcaller, and Fists of Havoc are great for scoring multiple kills with one activation.

Super kills required: 150.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

4) EDZ activities

EDZ Public Events (Image via Destiny 2)

This challenge requires players to progress through multiple activities in the EDZ. Completing bounties from Devrim Kay, patrols across various locations, public events, and Lost Sectors will count towards progression. The best option would be Heroic public events, as players can finish one and travel to another within a minute.

Each run will require two to three minutes, counting up to 15% progression toward the challenge.

Progression required: 18.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

5) Intended Authority

Vanguard ornament for Vanguard (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must acquire the Vanguard ornament for the seasonal ritual weapon, Cry Mutiny.

Weapon ornament required: 1.

Rewards: Planestrider, Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

